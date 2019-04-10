Buy Photo Mark Bessner observes during the former Michigan State Police trooper's final pre-trial hearing last month in 36th District Court. His second trial started this week. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The second trial of a former Michigan State Police trooper accused of using his Taser on a teen driving an ATV, causing the teen's death, got underway Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The trial is being heard before Judge Margaret Van Houten, who presided over the first trial.

It is the second trial for Mark Bessner, who was charged with causing the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes in August 2017 after the teen crashed his ATV into a parked truck on the city’s east side. Prosecutors say the teen lost control of the ATV after he was hit by a Taser fired by Bessner.

Bessner, 45, is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Grimes.

Bessner’s first trial ended in a mistrial in October. Jurors, six men and six women, deliberated for three days before they told Van Houten that they could not agree on a verdict.

A second jury was impaneled Tuesday for the trial.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/2019/04/10/second-trial-former-state-trooper-death-detroit-teen-underway/3415207002/