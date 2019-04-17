Buy Photo Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner listens to the jury foreman as he reads the guilty verdit at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

A former MSP trooper was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday for Tasing a Detroit teen who crashed his ATV into a parked vehicle during a police pursuit.

Mark Bessner, 46, was on trial for second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes in the incident Aug. 26, 2017.

Bessner has been sent to jail until his sentencing May 2. His lawyer asked for bond, a but it was denied.

"The family is somewhat satisfied a verdict was rendered," Grimes family spokesman Oliver Gantt said. "I know they want him to have some jail time. It's a sense of justice."

Bessner's wife was in tears and ran out of the courtroom after her husband was being led away. She and Bessner's co-counsel, Richard Convertino, declined to comment.

Convertino said his client thought the teen was a threat to him and his partner. But prosecutors say Grimes was only riding his ATV in the city of Detroit that day and was not a threat to the troopers.

No gun was found on the teen after the crash.

Deliberations started ate Tuesday.

At issue is whether Bessner is at fault for causing Grimes to drive into the parked truck.

Buy Photo Mark Bessner (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Penney told jurors that Bessner and his partner were not justified in chasing Grimes because he was not a threat to them and all he was doing was riding his ATV in the city of Detroit.

Penney said in his closing arguments that Bessner possibly didn't like ATVs being driven in the city, referring to another incident in which the trooper allegedly chased ATVs riders on Fort Street near downtown Detroit Aug. 12, 2017, nearly two weeks before the deadly chase of Grimes.

Gantt said he feels that incident swayed the jury and showed Bessner to be a "voracious Taser" user.

Convertino said Bessner believed he was facing a threat from Grimes when the teen appeared to be driving toward the troopers' scout car. Convertino also told jurors that his client was following the state police's department's Use of Force Continuum when he deployed his Taser on Grimes.

Convertino told jurors also that they have to look at all of the facts saying Grimes was riding an ATV that had bald tires and that the teen was too "heavy" for the bike.

The first trial for Bessner ended with a hung jury last October.

Damon Grimes' mother Monqiue Grimes has filed a federal civil lawsuit in the case. A hearing for the lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, is scheduled for April 24.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/2019/04/17/former-msp-trooper-convicted-in-teen-atv-riders-ders-death/3489461002/