Redford teen charged with accosting 3-year-old boy in city park
A Redford teen was charged Friday in connection with the assault of a 3-year-old boy.
Timothy Anthony-Gabouri Austin, 17, was charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy of accosting the child for indecent purposes after an incident around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in a park in the area of Lola Street and Garfield in Redford.
Police were dispatched to the area and found a stroller near a bridge in the park. Officers said they found Austin with the child and he allegedly accosted the 3-year-old. Authorities say the teen had removed some of his own clothing while he was with the child.
Austin was arrested at the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for an examination.
Along with the felony, which has a maximum penalty of four years in prison, Austin also has been charged with indecent exposure, a one-year misdemeanor. He is expected to be arraigned 11 a.m. Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.
Under Michigan law, the teen can be charged as an adult.
