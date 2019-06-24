Buy Photo Dennis Miller, 51, of Detroit wears an Uncle Sam novelty top hat while waiting in Hart Plaza with other fireworks spectators Monday evening in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Crowds packed downtown Monday in anticipation of the 61st Ford Fireworks set to appear over the Detroit skyline tonight.

Organizers are promising a bigger and better pyrotechnic show this year.

"We've really packed them in," Tony Michaels, Parade Company president and CEO said of the 10,000-plus fireworks that will be set off from three barges in the Detroit River. The company has put on the display for more than 35 years.

Michaels said he and choreographer Patrick Brault have been working on the music that will accompany the show since December.

"Tonight will be a real goosebump night," Michaels said. "It's really going to rock the city."

Buy Photo Chanee Green, 39, and Raymond Harbour, 47, at right, both of Detroit wait in Hart Plaza for the fireworks to begin in Detroit on June 24, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The 24-minute show kicks off at 9:55 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms could develop before 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Michaels said the fireworks will go on as planned unless the scenario develops into a case of extreme weather, a "100 percent deluge, all night."

Rain or not, Georgette Flowers and Greg Merkerson of Southfield made the trip for their first-ever Detroit fireworks. Flowers said that working downtown inspired the two to finally check out the show.

“It’s excellent, the shops, the restaurants, all of it,” Flowers said. “We’re just down here taking advantage of it.”

