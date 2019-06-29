LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — He started the day six strokes behind the leader, but that didn't keep a crowd from showing up here at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to watch world-ranked No. 14 golfer Rickie Fowler stripe the fairway of the first hole at Detroit Golf Club.

A nearly 300-yard tee shot was more than enough to elicit yells from the crowd, which was peppered with the bright orange shirts Fowler made popular on the PGA Tour a decade ago when he turned pro.

By the time Fowler and his pairing partner Kevin Kisner got to the third tee, hundreds of fans were marching along with the golfers, shouting Fowler's name the whole time.

"Hold your ground," a group of fans perched behind the third hole's tee box joked as Fowler lined up a possible birdie putt on second green.

"Stay strong. If he dunks this, this place is gonna go nuts."

He missed the putt, but still made par. And the crowd still shouted his name and cheered him on.

"Thanks for coming to Detroit!" one woman said as Fowler passed her.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Round 3
Golfer Nick Taylor watches his shot off the 1st tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nick Taylor watches his shot off the first tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the 5th tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot off the fifth tee as large crowds gather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans wear umbrella hats along the fifth fairway.
Golfer Brian Stuart reacts to making a birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Brian Stuard reacts to making a birdie putt on the second hole. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 2nd hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Colt Knost reacts to a missed birdie putt on the second hole. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Crowds begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
Fans begin enter the Detroit Golf Club for the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Dominic Bozzelli enjoys a banana on the 10th fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Kyle Stanley watches his shot off the 10th tee.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday
Jimmy Walker reacts in making a birdie putt on the 15th hole.   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday
A large crowd in the 313 grandstand reacts as golfer Jimmy Walker sinks a putt for bIrdie.   Max. Ortiz / The Detroit News
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol of Detroit enjoy round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Stefanie Andrews and her husband Sol, of Detroit, enjoy the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Rickie Fowler hits off the 8th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Rickie Fowler hits off the eighth fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fowler watches his shot off the 9th tee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Sent from my iPhone
Rickie Fowler watches his shot off the ninth tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Thousands of golf fans flood the 8th fairway for the round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday.
Thousands of golf fans flood the eighth fairway for Round 3 on Saturday.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the 9th fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Saturday.
Fans take photos of their favorite golfers along the ninth fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Peter Mainati hits off the 1st fairway during the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Sent from my iPhone
Peter Malnati hits off the first fairway. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Peter Mainati watches his shot off the 1st fairway on Saturday for the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Peter Malnati watches his shot off the first fairway.   Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
J.T. Piston watches his shot from the 2rd tee
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the second tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Cameron Champ watches his shot off the 2nd tee
Cameron Champ watches his shot off the second tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
Golfer Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the 2nd tee. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Sent from my iPhone
Nate Lashley uses some body english as he reacts to his shot from the second tee. Max Ortiz / The Detroit News
    It's a fitting following for a golfer who might be the most-recognizable face on the course Saturday. In his fourth year as a spokesman for Dan Gilbert's Rocket Mortgage, Fowler's been hyping the tournament for nearly a year. And with the PGA Tour stopping in Detroit for the first time in a decade, some fans were just happy to see a star on their home turf.

    Fowler said earlier in the week that he personally wants to see the Detroit tournament succeed.

    "We're really happy he made the cut," said Don Godard, 44, from Sterling Heights. His 8-year-old son, Miles, stood at the fence around the practice green Saturday morning as Fowler walked out of the clubhouse before his 11:40 a.m. tee time.

    The third day of the inaugural tournament started slow. As temperatures just after 9 a.m. reached into the 80s, small groups of fans clutching sweating bottles or cans of beer followed the first several pairings around the front nine. The course was quiet, mostly. 

    The mid-morning sun dried out the Donald Ross-designed course and baked some spectators. Occasional shouts of "fore" echoed through the trees on the northern end of the course.

    But as the bulk of the crowd spilled in just before 11 a.m., Godard and his son already had a bag full of gear they'd picked up from the dozens of stands on the grounds. And Miles stood, marker and bright orange hat in-hand, at the practice green and waited for his favorite golfer to notice him.

    "Don't beg, bud," Godard told his son. "You can ask, but he might not sign things right now."

    Miles turned around and smiled, eyes wide, as Fowler practiced putting.

    "We're gonna follow Rickie at least as long as his little little feet will last," Godard said. "He's so excited. Look at his face."

    Tournament officials haven't given attendance numbers for the tournament. On Friday, tournament executive director Jason Langwell told The Detroit News that Friday doubled Thursday's attendance, and that both Saturday and Sunday would bring twice as many people to the Detroit Golf Club as Friday.

    The only gripe from fans — mostly on social media — during the week seemed to have been that the course played too easy for the pros. Tournament officials pushed back Friday and told reporters both the players and the fans on the course loved it. 

    The crowd following Fowler didn't seem to mind when he crushed his driver for the first time that day on the third hole, sending the ball soaring down the fairway. By the 10th hole Saturday, Fowler had pulled within three strokes of leader Nate Lashley, who was set to tee off at 2 p.m. 

    The crowd favorite was giving the crowd something to watch in Detroit.

    ithibodeau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Ian_Thibodeau

