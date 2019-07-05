Detroit police as well as local and state child welfare officials have a lot of questions for the mother of a small boy found wandering on the city's west side early Friday in the extreme heat.

The boy, believed to be 3 to 4 years old, was found around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Bramell, which is north of Schoolcraft.

"We're still investigating, as well as (Child Protective Services)," said Detroit Police spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood on Friday.

A resident of the area who noticed the young boy alone called police.

Officers conducted door-to-door searches to try to locate the family of the child but were unsuccessful, said Detroit police.

The mother is being questioned about the incident but details and the circumstances of how the child ended up alone outside in soaring temperatures were not available as of 3 p.m. Friday when the mother was located.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5600.

