A St. Clair Shores man has been arraigned Monday in connection with the stabbing of a 31-year-old security guard in front of a downtown Detroit coney island restaurant.

David Michael Golze (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

David Michael Golze, 21, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm , two counts of felonious assault, and assault and battery in the non-fatal stabbing at the American Coney Island restaurant in the 100 block of West Lafayette around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a Royal Oak resident, was working at the restaurant when an argument between a group and security guards escalated into a fight in front of the restaurant.

Buy Photo Crime tape was placed outside American Coney Island across from CrossFit center after the stabbing occurred Friday night. (Photo: Julie Altesleben, The Detroit News)

Golze allegedly stabbed the victim, who flagged down Detroit police officers when he realized he was bleeding. The officers transported the man to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.

Golze was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court before Magistrate Dawn White. He is lodged at the Wayne County Jail on $150,000 cash or surety bond.

