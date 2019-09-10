St. Clair Shores man charged in stabbing of coney island restaurant guard
A St. Clair Shores man has been arraigned Monday in connection with the stabbing of a 31-year-old security guard in front of a downtown Detroit coney island restaurant.
David Michael Golze, 21, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm , two counts of felonious assault, and assault and battery in the non-fatal stabbing at the American Coney Island restaurant in the 100 block of West Lafayette around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The victim, a Royal Oak resident, was working at the restaurant when an argument between a group and security guards escalated into a fight in front of the restaurant.
Golze allegedly stabbed the victim, who flagged down Detroit police officers when he realized he was bleeding. The officers transported the man to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in critical condition.
Golze was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court before Magistrate Dawn White. He is lodged at the Wayne County Jail on $150,000 cash or surety bond.
