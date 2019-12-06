A 28-year-old Detroit gas station clerk was sentenced Thursday to a long prison term for shooting an unarmed customer to death last year.

Rami Ali Jaber, convicted of second-degree murder in September, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court by Judge Regina Thomas to 37-50 years for the shooting of 34-year-old Derek Leon Roberts. Two years of the prison term are for a felony firearms conviction.

Jaber shot Roberts at the Citgo gas station on West McNichols near the Southfield Freeway on May 13, 2018.

Roberts had approached the counter when a disturbance occurred between him and Jaber. Police said Jaber came from behind the protective area of the gas station and fired a gun at Roberts, a long distance semi-truck driver, while Roberts was trying to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Jaber was arrested at the scene.

Roberts died as a result of a gunshot to the chest, according to an autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

