Gas station clerk sent to prison for killing customer
A 28-year-old Detroit gas station clerk was sentenced Thursday to a long prison term for shooting an unarmed customer to death last year.
Rami Ali Jaber, convicted of second-degree murder in September, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court by Judge Regina Thomas to 37-50 years for the shooting of 34-year-old Derek Leon Roberts. Two years of the prison term are for a felony firearms conviction.
Jaber shot Roberts at the Citgo gas station on West McNichols near the Southfield Freeway on May 13, 2018.
Roberts had approached the counter when a disturbance occurred between him and Jaber. Police said Jaber came from behind the protective area of the gas station and fired a gun at Roberts, a long distance semi-truck driver, while Roberts was trying to buy a pack of cigarettes.
Jaber was arrested at the scene.
Roberts died as a result of a gunshot to the chest, according to an autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.
bwilliams@detroitnews.com
(313) 222-2027
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments