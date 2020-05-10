Team Roc, the social justice group started by Jay-Z, published an open letter to Georgia officials Sunday, demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery.

The letter, signed by Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti, is addressed to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, state Attorney General Christopher Darr and District Attorney Tom Durden. It calls for Durden to recuse himself from the case because of his preexisting relationship with Greg McMichael, a former police officer and one of the men charged with Arbery’s murder.

Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Ga., in February and two men were charged with murder May 7.

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse on May 8 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested the previous night and charged with murder. (Photo: Sean Rayford / Tribune News Service)

The letter shows appreciation for the arrests that have already been made.

“We truly appreciate that you have arrested and charged these men with Ahmaud’s murder, and are hopeful that a trial and conviction will show that, in the state that gave us Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and has been the site of the best and worst of the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King’s words do ring true: ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’”

The letter goes on to say that more needs to be done, including appointing a special prosecutor and charging another man, William Bryan, who filmed a video that showed the shooting, as an armed accomplice.

“Ahmaud was a loving son, a brother and a positive role model in the community,” the letter reads. “He was a human being. He was also African-American which, sadly, means that he was a target. Still. And, on this Mother’s Day – just two days after what would have been Ahmaud’s 26th birthday – we simply cannot and will not stand for another black mother who must spend the day mourning the loss of her black son because of the color of his skin.

“We will continue to say his name and will be persistent in our calls for justice until it is served,” the letter concludes. “Urgent attention is needed to this matter.”

