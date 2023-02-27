Corrections & clarifications

The Detroit News promptly corrects factual errors or clarifies misleading information. Please let us know if you think we may have published incorrect or misleading information.

Call us at (800) 678-4115. Fax us at (313) 496-5400. Email us at correct@detroitnews.com. Please indicate whether you're responding to content online or in the newspaper.

The following corrections and clarifications have been published in 2023:

February 2023

News: This Feb. 26 story was updated after it incorrectly stated where MSU student Troy Forbush was located and his social media mood status.

Business: Jay Farner is the CEO of Rocket Mortgage parent Rocket Cos. Inc. His title was incorrect in a story published Feb. 14: UWM's Mat Ishbia happy to take battle with Rocket's Dan Gilbert into new arena

Business: A word was incorrect in a quotation by former congressman and ambassador Pete Hoekstra in a Feb. 16 story: Republicans request federal reviews of Michigan battery projects

January 2023

Autos: Formula One racing features one American driver, Logan Sargeant of the Williams team, for 2023. The number of American drivers was incorrect in a story published Jan. 5: U.S. in F1: GM and Andretti team up to go Formula One racing