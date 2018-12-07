Hope College has selected an alumnus, governing board member and financial advisory firm executive as the next president of the western Michigan school. (Photo: Google)

Holland, Mich. – Hope College has selected an alumnus, governing board member and financial advisory firm executive as the next president of the western Michigan school.

Hope officials announced Friday Matthew Scogin (SKOH’-gin) will become the Holland-based Christian college’s 14th president starting July 1. He succeeds Dennis Voskuil, who has been interim president since John Knapp’s departure in July 2017.

The 39-year-old Scogin is chief administrative officer of Perella Weinberg Partners in New York. He has also held senior positions with the New York Stock Exchange and U.S. Treasury Department.

Scogin graduated from Hope in 2002 with political science and economics majors, and earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University. He joined the school’s Board of Trustees in 2016.

His wife, Sarah, graduated from Hope the same year.

