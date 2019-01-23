Buy Photo After adjusting for inflation, tax revenue generated for the state’s K-12 system in 2015 was roughly 85 percent the amount in 1995, and “no other state is close to a decline of this magnitude,” the report's authors said. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan ranks “dead last” among all states in revenue growth for K-12 schools since voters approved property tax and finance Proposal A in 1994, according to a new study by researchers at Michigan State University.

After adjusting for inflation, tax revenue generated for the state’s K-12 system in 2015 was roughly 85 percent the amount in 1995, and “no other state is close to a decline of this magnitude,” the report's authors said.

Michigan’s per-pupil funding revenue dropped by 15 percent over the same period, ranking 48 out of 50 states, according to the report.

While lawmakers have used School Aid Fund revenues to plug other budget holes since 2010, MSU education policy professor David Arsen and two doctoral students concluded the “fundamental cause” of the education revenue shortfall is the state’s “declining tax effort,” including a cap on annual property tax growth that has slowed a recovery from the Great Recession.

Researchers generally agreed with a 2018 adequacy study that estimated it would cost $9,590 to educate a typical Michigan student to meet performance standards. The state is poised to spend $8,409 per pupil this year under the 2019 budget signed by former Gov. Rick Snyder, which increased that rate and overall K-12 spending.

“Michigan has tried to improve schools on the cheap, focusing on more accountability and school choice,” Arsen said in a statement. “To make those policies effective, they have to be matched with adequate funding. We have been kidding ourselves to think we can move forward while cutting funding for schools.’

The study estimates Michigan would need roughly $3.6 billion in additional revenue to meet recommendations of the adequacy study, including additional funding for students in poverty, non-native English speakers and special education students.

Their study reviews possible avenues for boosting K-12 funding, such as lifting the value cap on property tax, extending the state’s sales tax to services, imposing additional taxes on beer and wine or moving to a graduated income tax with higher rates for wealthier residents.

Arsen and colleagues also recommend additional base funding for special education students, state funding for transportation and employee retirement costs above 4.6 of wages and universal pre-school funded at $14,155 per student.

“Citizens will support providing additional funding to schools if they know how the money will be spent, and they believe the revenues have been raised fairly,” Arsen said. “Providing those resources to schools is well within reach of the state in our current economy. This is what’s necessary to establish the foundation for the important work of teaching and learning.”

Michigan overhauled its education finance system in 1993, creating a new taxation system that heavily relies on state sales tax revenue rather than local property taxes. But local communities are still able to supplement state funding through property tax increases.

Michigan’s education funding also has been affected by a decade-long reduction in economic output that was exacerbated by the Great Recession of 2008-09, affecting sales tax revenues for education aid.

The state gross domestic product hit $431 billion in 2005 and fell for four straight years to reach $363 billion in 2009, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Michigan’s economic activity started growing after this, but it didn’t climb back to the 2005 level of economic output until reaching $430 billion in 2016.

Peter Spadafore, associate executive director for the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, said the report’s findings were no surprise.

“The idea that funding is adequate and resources need to be stretched in a misnomer and misleading,” Spadafore said on Wednesday. “We are not appropriately funding education when it comes to considering student needs.”

Constant tax policy changes at the state level erode the state’s ability to adequately fund K-12 education, he said, while expenses go up and inflation must be factored in as well.

“We are not raising adequate revenues” for education, Spadafore said. “State lawmakers have to get serious about ways to add more revenue to the state’s general fund and school fund.”

Other states are making strong investments in education, Spadafore said, while Michigan is not.

“In the last week of lame duck, $180 million in K-12 was shifted to environmental cleanup and roads. Those are worthy causes, but you can’t have it both ways,” he said.

Staff writer Jennifer Chambers contributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2019/01/23/msu-study-michigan-dead-last-funding-growth-k-12-schools/2656393002/