Water main breaks early Friday morning at two local universities have prompted building closures.

Oakland University's Kresge Library is closed until further notice after the building was flooded due to a water main break.

A restoration team is on site assessing the damage from the break, said Brian Bierley, director of media relations for Oakland University.

Campus police sent out an alert about the closure shortly after 5 a.m.

A pipe burst on the ground level entrance of the library and leaked to the lower level resulting in a couple inches of standing water, officials said.

The ground level also had significant wet spots and puddles of water, Bierly said.

"We may have a better handle on the amount of damage and how long it might take to reopen the library later this afternoon," he said.

In response to the closure, Oakland Community College has offered the Oakland University community access to its Auburn Hills campus library.

Meanwhile, Wayne State University's Engineering Building was closed Friday morning following a water main break in the building.

Classes, labs and events held in the building on Anthony Wayne Drive were canceled, university officials said. The closure includes the Danto Development Center on W. Warren.

