East Lansing – A Michigan State University employee has been charged in the death of a student who was struck while riding a moped on campus.

Records show Adam Young is charged with a misdemeanor: a moving violation causing death. Police say the 22-year-old was driving a salt truck when 21-year-old Tiana Seville was hit on Jan. 15.

Tiana Seville (Photo: Facebook)

Young appeared in court Tuesday. Defense attorney Andrew Abood says he’s awaiting the police report. He says, “A loss of life while operating a motor vehicle has a tremendous impact on everybody.”

Seville, a Grand Ledge resident, was a cheerleader at Grand Valley State University before transferring to Michigan State in 2017.

