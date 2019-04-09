Michigan Department of Education social studies consultant Jim Cameron, left, and Scott Koenig, social studies consultant for assessment, answer questions from the audience at a Listen and Learn Session in Waterford Township in June. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

The State Board of Education is to hear a presentation Tuesday on proposed revised social studies standards for Michigan's K-12 students that include more examples and references to the roles women, minority organizations, Muslims and African-Americans played in history.

A 146-page draft of revised standards is to be presented to the board at its regular meeting in Lansing after the Michigan Department of Education held 18 public sessions on the proposed revisions and recorded 5,000 responses from the public. Multiple workgroups also met to consider revisions.

There are fewer standards in the proposed 2019 version but more examples per standard to help teachers reach a broad group of students, state education officials said.

The standards, which set expectations for what students are to learn by the end of each grade, drew attention and controversy last year after proposed revisions offered by then-Republican state Sen. Patrick Colbeck included removing references to climate change, gays and lesbians and the term "core Democratic values."

The latest proposed standards use the phrase "Democratic values."

Colbeck said he advocated for the removal of the word “democratic” not because it sounds similar to "Democrat" but because students in school learn that the American system of government is a “republic.” He was one of 21 members of a focus group that proposed changes to the standards, which were last revised in 2007.

In the current set of proposed standards before the state board, the term "climate change" appears six times and was removed twice in the 2018 proposed changes. It was only found twice in the current 2007 standards.

The words "gay and lesbian" were removed from the 2018 proposed standards and put back in the 2019 version. The term is already in the current version.

In a section on civic participation, the 2018 workgroup wrote "describe ways citizens can work together to promote the CORE values and CONSTITUTIONAL principles of American democracy, A CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC."

The 2019 version is proposed as "describe ways in which people can work together to promote the values and principles of American Democracy."

Additional public sessions on the standards will be held in April and May. The state board, which has six Democrats and two Republicans, will receive a final draft on revisions at its June 11 meeting.

Education officials said once approved, it would take roughly five years for teachers to undergo professional development and for the standards to be written into the state assessment.

That means students would not be taught on the new standards until the 2023-24 school year.

A task force of students, teachers, administrators, parents and community members met multiple times to incorporate suggestions received during the period of public comment, state education officials said.

Workgroups of several cultural/ethnic communities reviewed the draft standards, MDE officials said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2019/04/09/state-board-education-proposed-social-studies-revisions/3409394002/