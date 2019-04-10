Nikolai P. Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public School Community District, has called for art or music teachers in every school as well as one gym teacher. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News file)

Detroit — The leader of the Detroit public school district will speak Wednesday night on the state of the district and its future at the 2019 State of the Schools address at Renaissance High School.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public School Community District, has spent nearly two years in the district of about 51,000 students and 6,000 employees, leading a turnaround in classrooms with new curricula, increased professional development, principal training and other measures.

Vitti, who came to Detroit in May 2017, shut off drinking water at all schools last August after several schools had excessive levels of lead and copper. The district is still in the process of installing water stations inside its schools after 57 buildings tested with elevated levels of lead and/or copper in the water.

A seasoned educator and Harvard University graduate, Vitti said Wednesday on Twitter that about 60 of the 100 hydration stations have been installed across the district. The stations are expected to be running by the start of the new school year.

Vitti also tweeted that the governor’s budget proposes $60 million to support hydration stations, and that district was the first to require universal water testing and use of hydration stations.

Vitti's budget for the 2018-19 school year has called for art or music teachers in every school as well as one gym teacher. He made dramatic changes in school leadership, including having principals work 12 months a year instead of 10, staffing at least one assistant principal at each school and creating deans of culture in schools to lead climate and culture services.

Last month, education officials in Detroit including Vitti approved an A-F rating system for Detroit schools only. The system applies to both traditional public schools and charter schools. Vitti has said his district is ready to embrace greater accountability for student performance as are individual schools.

Vitti, whose salary started at $295,000 and rises to $322,000 over a five-year contract, is still contending with $500 million in needed repairs to his school buildings and is moving ahead with a smaller plan to fix some buildings with higher student capacity.

Last fall, Moody’s Investors Service said that without state support to address its growing capital needs, Detroit's public school system poses a potential threat to Detroit's economic revitalization.

The rating agency said for fiscal 2019, the Detroit Public Schools Community District has budgeted $9 million in capital expenses, out of a budget of roughly $760 million. Detroit's school buildings have $500 million in capital needs and deferred maintenance.

The Moody's report projected the figure could top $1.5 billion by 2023 if unaddressed.

In 2016, state lawmakers approved a $617 million bailout for the district that split the district into two organizations. The old Detroit Public Schools pays off the district's old debt, and the new community district provides education for Detroit’s children.

In his first year in office, Vitti instituted substantial changes, including boosting teacher pay, gutting outdated K-8 curriculum in reading and math, and restoring art or music to all schools this fall. But systemic problems, such as teacher vacancies and schools with deplorable building conditions, persist.

He also instituted a master teacher program, re-established parent/teacher associations at every school, cut the number of assessments to focus on classroom learning and moved teachers out of administrative jobs and into the classroom to address the district's serious teacher shortage.

Education observers say Vitti needs to produce meaningful changes to public K-12 education in Detroit, which must include widespread academic growth and improved test scores for the district's high-poverty students.

Some education experts say making significant progress addressing the district's academic problems could take three to five years.

