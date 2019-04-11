Buy Photo John Martin, with dog Westley, helps son Johnny, 6, switch into shoes as he waits to pick up daughter Elena Martin, 11 (not shown), from Defer Elementary School in Grosse Pointe. If Defer is closed, Martin said he and his family will deal with that. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe Woods — After 15 years of declining enrollment — and a determination to right-size without opening its doors to Schools of Choice students — the Grosse Pointe Public School System will identify on Thursday specific buildings that face potential closure.

Superintendent Gary Niehaus said the district will present at a public meeting different scenarios under which a specific school would close that would include the operational savings, bond savings and projected land value.

The goal is to have at least $1 million a year in savings and be at least 80 percent capacity at as many schools as possible, Niehaus said. The district will also discuss the creation of an early childhood center at one of the existing schools at Thursday's Blue Ribbon Committee meeting.

Declining K-12 enrollment has translated into financial losses every year for the affluent Metro Detroit school district. With each student equal to around $10,000 in school revenue, the district's average 100-student drop per year is $1 million lost.

Grosse Pointe's schools are not alone in fighting the downward spiral. Statewide K-12 student enrollment has been on the decline for years. Enrollment is forecast to drop another 10% through 2025 in southeast Michigan.

But after years of watching enrollment decline in their own district, Grosse Pointe parents, taxpayers and school officials are now grappling with how to balance the district and have set a deadline for June 30 so the school system can save between $1 million and $2 million annually.

The idea of closing elementary schools and moving fifth grade students into middle school buildings — two concepts under serious scrutiny by school officials — has produced an emotional and often caustic debate in the community and across social media.

Enrollment has been on the decline for the last 17 years in the district. Its peak population in recent years was in the 2004-05 school year when about 8,930 students attended. About 7,600 students are enrolled this school year across 14 school buildings.

A Blue Ribbon Committee appointed by the school board is studying multiple options to move students into other buildings to balance the district and shutter buildings no longer needed.

The committee is meeting from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Parcells Middle School's auditorium at 20600 Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods to discuss its work. The district will also be hosting more town halls through May to gather community input on the reconfiguration work of the committee.

Options include closing at least two of the district's nine elementary schools and reconfiguring grades across the district, such as moving fifth graders out of elementary school and into the middle schools that currently serve grades 6-8.

Savings would come from closing buildings and needing less staff, school officials said.

The board expects to make a decision by June. Whatever change is approved, building closures or grade reconfigurations will not occur before the 2020-21 school year.

School board president Brian Summerfield said maintaining the current nine elementary schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one early childhood center will not be considered.

A K-6 and 7-12 configuration will also not be considered, Summerfield said, and neither high school will be closed and high school boundaries will not be changed.

Summerfield says the district might be the last "mature district" in Metro Detroit to go through the painful process of closing schools due to a declining student population.

The board will consider many factors when deciding whether to close a particular school, Summerfield said, such as location and size.

A building analysis done by the district says capacity ranges from 55% to 85% at the nine elementary schools, from 69% to 86% in the three middle schools and 54% to 73% at the two high schools.

A closed building could be mothballed, repurposed or sold, Summerfield said.

The board of education also will not consider Schools of Choice, an option to open its doors to neighboring school districts to receive their children and their per-pupil foundation grant from the state, school officials said.

Board treasurer Judy Gafa, who said she was speaking for herself and not the board, said many people in Grosse Pointe "firmly believe they pay their taxes for their schools, and our children should attend those schools."

Choice, Gafa said, creates flight and a pattern of moving.

The district, which has its own enrollment eligibility investigation office and tip line for suspected student scofflaws coming from other districts, is 74% white and 16.5% African American. One of its high schools is 28.3% black.

The district boundary lines include all five Grosse Pointe communities and a portion of Harper Woods, a community that is 59% black.

School closures will provide the district savings in the number of jobs eliminated, Gafa said, from custodians to teachers to principals. The goal will be to allow teachers to retire and the district will not replace them over time, she said.

The district considers itself a walkable district but will not provide transportation when schools close for general education students, another issue that raises concerns for some parents.

Town hall conversations

The Grosse Pointe Public School System is holding Town Halls in April and May to discuss its reconfiguration proposals. All begin at 6:30 p.m.

April 24: North High

April 25: Kerby

April 29: Mason

April 30: South High

May 1: Richard

May 2: Ferry

May 6: Parcells

May 7: Brownell

May 8: Monteith

May 9: Maire

May 14: Trombly

May 15: Poupard

May 16: Defer

May 21: Pierce

May 22: Barnes

