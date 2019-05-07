Two Michigan students are among 161 high school seniors in the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Tuesday.

Braden Lucas Crimmins, who attends Bloomfield Hills High School, and Madeleine Yang, a Detroit Country Day School student, are slated to receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion during a ceremony on June 23.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals, officials said. It is considered one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

The 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars include one male and one female from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement both inside of the classroom and out,” DeVos said in a statement. “Their hard work and commitment to excellence, no matter what challenge they are tackling, will serve them well throughout their lifelong learning journeys. I have no doubt that many of tomorrow’s leaders are among this year’s class of Scholars.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,500 students.

A complete list of this year's honorees is also available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.



