Detroit — The teachers union for the city's school district said Tuesday the two sides have reached a tentative agreement on a wage re-opener.

Under the agreement, which will be presented to the union's members Thursday, teachers at the top of the district's pay scale will get a 4.3% wage hike and earn $73,000 beginning in February 2020.

Others not on the teacher salary scale will get a 3% increase, officials said.

In addition, all unit members will get a $1,500 bonus.

"This is a good deal," said Terrence Martin, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers. "It's not everything that we wanted, but it's good. And one of the great things about it is that it positions us for next year when we go back to the negotiating table for full bargaining."

Martin made the remarks during a 10 a.m. news conference the union called at the union's office on Second Avenue in Detroit's New Center area. The announcement comes amid negotiations with the Detroit Public Schools Community District over wages for the final year of a three-year contract. The contract expires in June 2020.

Last month, the union asked the school district to dip into its rainy day fund to increase its members' pay after years of concessions. Union officials said the school district has $140 million in reserve and the administration has agreed that teachers deserve a pay boost.

The union represents about 3,000 teachers and has about 4,000 members.

District enrollment has risen by more than 4,800 students in the last three years, bringing the number of students to nearly 51,000 students in 106 schools, according to officials.

