Lansing — The State Board of Education is expected to vote Tuesday on a final draft of proposed revised social studies standards for Michigan's K-12 students.

The 146-page proposed revised standards, which have garnered controversy statewide and nationally, include more examples and references to the roles women, minority organizations, Muslims and African-Americans played in history.

The board received a presentation on the proposed standards from the Michigan Department of Education in April after it held 18 public sessions on the proposed revisions and recorded 5,000 responses from the public. Multiple workgroups of several cultural/ethnic communities reviewed the draft standards.

In April, several board members spared over the proposed revisions and one board member attempted to send the draft back for more work, but failed.

Treasurer Tom McMillin, R-Oakland Township, said in April that "due to serious liberal bias," the proposed revisions should be sent back to a workgroup to "address serious flaws."

McMillin repeatedly cited a memo from Oakland Circuit Judge Michael Warren, who sat on a workgroup for standards revisions, alleging Warren claimed the process was unfair and much of the work Warren's group had done in 2018 had been removed.

The board defeated his motion.

The standards, which set expectations for what students are to learn by the end of each grade, drew attention and controversy last year after proposed revisions offered by then-Republican state Sen. Patrick Colbeck included removing references to climate change, gays and lesbians and the term "core Democratic values."

The latest proposed standards use the phrase "Democratic values."

In the current set of proposed standards before the state board, the term "climate change" appears six times and was removed twice in the 2018 proposed changes. It was only found twice in the current 2007 standards.

The words "gay and lesbian" were removed from the 2018 proposed standards and put back in the 2019 version. The term is already in the current version.

Warren said last week that the standards reject the founding first principles of the nation that say “all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

"Although the standards refer to 'unalienable rights' in passing, the document predominately refers to 'individual rights.' There is a monumental difference, and it is fundamental to our understanding of who we are as human beings and the role of the government," Warren said.

Education officials said once approved, it would take roughly five years for teachers to undergo professional development and for the standards to be written into the state assessment.

The board's meeting can be viewed live online.

