Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses residents of Benton Harbor at a special community meeting on June 5 to discuss the state's proposal to close the high school. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said "doing nothing" is not an option when it comes to addressing financial and academic challenges in Benton Harbor schools and is asking the school board to focus on finding a solution.

In a letter to the school board dated Tuesday, Whitmer said she is reviewing documents the board provided her staff last week, and she will be contacting board members by the end of this week to schedule another meeting.

On Friday, the Benton Harbor school board formally rejected Whitmer's plan to close the district's two high schools as a way to address part of its $18 million debt and low academic achievement.

Acknowledging the board's "no" vote on her plan, Whitmer said in the letter she still thinks the state's plan has merit and if implemented would improve educational outcomes for the children of Benton Harbor.

"That said, I think we all know doing nothing is not an option for the children of Benton Harbor," Whitmer wrote in the letter.

Whitmer acknowledged the board's "substantial efforts to begin crafting" a plan of its own and says she looks forward to working in partnership to create a solution that includes benchmarks and accountability measures and more serious measures if benchmarks are not met.

School board vice president Joseph Taylor said Tuesday he had no formal comment on the letter and was "still working through it."

Whitmer’s administration had proposed closing the high school to avoid complete dissolution of the predominately African-American district, arguing a smaller K-8 system would make it easier for officials to pay off $18.4 million in debt.

The Whitmer administration wanted a response by midnight last Friday, and the school board met then for the sole purpose of adopting a "respectful" statement formally opposing the plan, school officials said.

The board is pitching an alternative turnaround plan and has submitted to the state what the administration has called an “outline.” Neither the administration nor school board has disclosed its contents.

The high school closure plan has sparked fierce opposition in a city that has struggled amid decades of white flight, racial strife and a shrinking student population.

Under the administration’s proposal, Benton Harbor students would have been sent to one of eight high schools in neighboring communities or given the option to join a career technical training program in partnership with nearby Lake Michigan College.

Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks have spent the past few weeks listening to local officials, leaders, students and parents.

The governor’s top priority is “making sure every child in Benton Harbor has a path to post-secondary success," she said.

