Buy Photo Superintendent Gary Niehaus, right, begins a meeting in April to discuss potential school closures in the Grosse Pointes. (Photo: Jennifer Chambers, The Detroit News)

Grosse Pointe Farms — Officials with Grosse Pointe public schools are meeting Monday night to consider whether to close at least two elementary schools and move all fifth-grade students to middle schools as part of a controversial downsizing plan.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights asked the Wayne County school district to hold off on its decisions — amid allegations of racial bias — but Grosse Pointe Public School System Superintendent Gary Niehaus was unmoved by the request.

School board members, who are charged with making the final decision, say they might vote on the requests but are expected to debate the proposed changes that have stirred tempers in the community and sparked a recall attempt.

The school board meeting is 7 p.m. at Brownell Middle School, which is located at 260 Chalfonte Ave.

Citing findings from four public listening sessions and written comments from parents and community members, state civil rights department director Agustin Arbulu told the district last week that the community perceives the process for deciding the fate of schools "lacked transparency" and the "effective involvement" of the people most impacted by the reconfiguration.

Arbulu recommended the school board take action to improve the process and ensure the concerns of all stakeholders are considered. Among the recommendations were to consider closing a middle school in lieu of closing one or more elementary schools and retaining the current grade configuration, and adopting a racial equity lens to guide the decision-making process on reconfiguration.

School board president Brian Summerfield said Arbulu will give a presentation early in the meeting on Monday on the department's findings. There is no deadline for the board to vote on the proposals, Summerfield said

"The issue is there are many people who have wanted us to vote much sooner and some people want us to wait," Summerfield said. "We are waiting to make sure we have all the information to make a decision."

Several board members have been targeted for recall as the result of the proposed school reconfiguration that stems from declining enrollment K-12. They are Judy Gafa, Kathleen Abke and Christopher Profeta. A hearing to approve recall petition language is scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit.

Summerfield says he has no idea who or what group is behind the recall. He does not think the board members should be recalled.

"It’s a terrible distraction for the community," Summerfield said "I think all three of those members have worked hard and have had the best interest of students at heart."

Gafa, the board's treasurer, said she is not surprised by the recall attempt and understands that closing schools typically triggers such efforts.

"Part of me thinks it's an intimidation tactic so we don’t close whomever's school is behind this," she said. "We don’t know who is behind it. But it’s the democratic process."

The discussions to close schools comes after 15 years of declining enrollment and a move to restructure the district without opening its doors to Schools of Choice students.

Declining K-12 enrollment has translated into financial losses for the affluent Metro Detroit district, school officials said. With each student equal to around $10,000 in school revenue, the district's average 100-student drop per year is $1 million lost.

The Grosse Pointes' schools are not alone. Statewide K-12 student enrollment has been on the decline for years. Enrollment is forecast to drop another 10% through 2025 in southeastern Michigan.

