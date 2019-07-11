Detroit — A northwest Detroit bus loop created to bring children back to Detroit schools is expanding, adding more schools to its route and increasing after-school enrichment programs.

Buy Photo The Northwest Detroit GOAL Line Green Route school bus pulls up at University Yes Academy in Detroit. The loop picks up participating children at the school closest to their home and transports them to the school of their choice on the line. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

City officials announced Thursday that the GOAL Line, a school transit program championed by Mayor Mike Duggan in 2018 and run by the Community Education Commission, is adding four schools starting this fall for its second year of operation.

The loop serves 10 public schools in northwest Detroit. The six Detroit public schools in the program are: Vernor, Bagley, Schulze, John R. King, Coleman A. Young and FLICS The four charter schools are: Detroit Achievement, University YES Academy, MacDowell Preparatory and Cornerstone Lincoln-King.

The loop picks up participating children at the school closest to their homes and transports them to the school of their choice on the line.

Pasteur Elementary and Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, both in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and two charter schools, Cornerstone Young Academy and Rutherford Winans Academy, are being added to the route, city officials said.

The bus line is a partnership between DPSCD, charter school operators, teachers, parents, and city leaders to improve education opportunity for Detroit students.

For year two, the system is expanding its after-school program capacity from 200 to 300 students and adding new partners like Mosaic Youth Theater and the College for Creative Studies, city officials said.

“When you talk to parents, they will tell you that the GOAL Line has been a big success for the families of northwest Detroit,” said Monique Marks, chair of the Community Education Commission. “We’re so excited to continue the GOAL Line and now, we’re expanding to more schools and offering higher quality after-school programming to even more students. This is what the children of Detroit deserve.”

The five-year pilot has two ways for a school to pay: $1,000 per student registered in the loop program or a flat fee of $25,000 a year. DPSCD schools pay $1,000 per student.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of DPSCD, said the attention and resources provided through the CEC bus loop initiative energized parents and assisted in efforts to increase enrollment.

"But more importantly expand much-needed after-school programming for students," Vitti said. "We look forward to working through future partnerships to scale this level of collaboration and resources for our students."

