Bloomfield Township — What appears to be a false alarm triggered inside Bloomfield Hills High School prompted school officials to evacuate the school and issue an alert around noon Thursday.

The district issued a message at 12:08 p.m. that a "BluePoint Alert pull station" was pulled at the high school. According to its website, a BluePoint alert is a fire alarm for police.

School officials posted a message on the district's website at 12:21 p.m.: "The alert appears to be a false alarm, and police are still actively sweeping the school."

Bloomfield Hills High School (Photo: Google)

Four minutes earlier, the district had issued the message: "Police are on scene and sweeping the building. There is no current evidence that there is an active event taking place. Preliminary observations appear that the alarm was pulled or malfunctioned."

An "all clear" message was posted to the district's website at 1:47 p.m. and students who had evacuated the school were beginning to arrive at the reunification site set at the Bloomfield Township library.

School officials said support staff have been dispatched to the reunification site to support any students who need to speak with someone regarding their experience today.

"We will have staff available to support the emotional needs of all students," the district message said.

District spokeswoman Shira Good said as the result of the alarm, some students were evacuated from the high school which uses a "run, hide, fight" method for school security threats. It was not clear how many of the school's 1,785 students left the building.

"Depending on where a student is located at the time of the alarm, they may choose to evacuate," Good said.

Some students took shelter from the cold at a nearby Lifetime Fitness after the alarm, school officials said. Parents whose children are at the Lifetime Fitness can pick them up, school officials said.

"Students who evacuated should remain off campus; there does not appear to be an active incident," the district said in a message issued at 12:35 p.m.

At 1 p.m., school officials asked students who evacuated the high school to board school buses in the faculty/student parking lot so students can be transported to the reunification site.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2019/12/19/police-sweep-bloomfield-hills-high-school/2698912001/