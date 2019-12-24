Detroit — The Children’s Foundation has awarded $4 million in grants to fund 93 community, research and educational initiatives in Metro Detroit.

The foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to a program at the University of Michigan Medicine called "Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Life of Students," which serves children in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Four grants totaling $52,376 related to burn services were awarded to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. The funds will allow the hospital to provide burn patients with take-home gauze and burn ointments and custom-made pressure garments that promote healing and reduce scarring.

The grants also will support the expenses of a burn survivors event and educate staff at the annual American Burn Association conference, officials said.

Lawrence J. Burns, president & CEO of The Children’s Foundation, said in each grant cycle there is a greater demand and a more diverse pool of applicant organizations all seeking to use funds in constructive ways to help Metro Detroit children.

“We are so grateful to donors and partner organizations who allow us to be able to provide $4 million to help programs get underway and make an impact in children’s lives today — rather than years down the line,” Burns said.

The foundation has granted more than $58 million to more than 75 partners across the state. More than $500,000 was awarded to 14 organizations undertaking youth mental health initiatives in Michigan.

Grant recipients include:

•A grant of $113,573 to Hamtramck Public Schools to support continued operations of a health clinic for children who are immigrants.

•Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit received $20,000 for an art therapy program and to fund staffing of a certified art therapist at the Hope House residential scholar program.

•Common Ground received a $50,000 grant to support work in its runaway and homeless youth program.

