Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan on Thursday announced it has appointed a former dean of its public policy school acting provost.

Susan M. Collins, a public policy and economics professor at the university, takes office immediately. Her appointment comes as the university investigates allegations of sexual misconduct against the school's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of Dr. Collins and her willingness to accept this crucial appointment,” UM President Mark Schlissel said in a statement. “With a decade of service as the Ford School’s dean and experience partnering with the Office of the Provost, she is well positioned to lead the office at this challenging time.”

UM provost Martin Philbert was placed on administrative leave earlier this month. The university's investigation is ongoing and no findings or conclusions have been reached, the school said.

Collins served as dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at UM from 2007-17. Before coming to UM, she was on the economics faculty at Georgetown and Harvard universities and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Collins serves on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and National Bureau of Economic Research and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard and a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

