CLOSE Kris and Joe Miller support a bill in the Michigan Legislature to place a suicide prevention hotline number on school ID's following son's suicide. The Detroit News

Waterford Township — Kris and Joe Miller have learned a lot about suicide since their 15-year-old son took his life inside their Oakland County home last June.

After taking several suicide prevention courses to better understand what their son was going through, the couple now say they missed red flags that popped up as Nikolai — a young man who could light up a room — moved from middle to high school.

There was a loss of interest in sports he once loved, disrespect toward teachers at school and self-isolation at home.

"He and I went on a walk with the dogs a week before he died," Kris said. "I said to him, 'I miss your joy.' He said, 'So do I. I don’t know how to find it.' He got teary. He wanted to find it."

Nikolai died by suicide on June 20, just days after finishing his freshman year at Waterford Mott High School and celebrating his 15th birthday.

In their search for answers as grieving parents, the Millers say they also learned that teens like Nikolai aren't always comfortable asking for help from people they know. But putting a resource in their hands, like a suicide hotline number, could make a life-or-death difference in someone contemplating suicide.

Buy Photo Joe Miller (left) and his wife Kris Miller speak of the 2019 suicide of their teenage son, Nikolai, from their Waterford home on Monday, February 17, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

That's why the Millers are pushing for a suicide prevention hotline number to be printed on school-issued IDs in Michigan for middle and high school students, the age range in which suicide is skyrocketing in Michigan.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young people in Michigan between ages 10 and 24, behind accidents. Youth and young adult suicide rates in Michigan and nationally have been climbing steadily since 2007, and the state outpaced the national rate from 2011 to 2017.

In Michigan, people ages 10 to 24 experienced suicide at a rate of 10.6 per 100,000 residents in 2017 as compared to a suicide rate of 6.3 per 100,000 residents in 2007. Between 1997-2017, the state reported 1,867 suicides in the 10 to 24 age group.

“This is a stark acknowledgment of what is going on,” Joe Miller said of the need for suicide information on school IDs.

Kris Miller added: "This is not getting any better. People can’t ignore mental health and they can’t ignore suicide anymore."

Earlier this month, a state lawmaker from Oakland County introduced a bill that would require Michigan school districts to place a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline number on students' IDs for grades 6-12.

The bill, introduced by state Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township, has 29 co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle. It has been assigned to the education committee for consideration.

Schroeder introduced the "Save Our Students" legislation, which calls for school districts that issue student ID cards at the start of a new school year to place a local, state or national suicide prevention phone number on the ID.

Common Ground Crisis and Suicide Hotline (Photo: Nemeth Marketing )

Districts can either have a phone number printed on the ID or they could add a sticker to the card, Schroeder said. Students would be able to call or text the number for help.

The legislation would not mandate that schools provide student IDs, Schroeder said. The bill would only require the schools to include a hotline, of their choosing, on the ID if they decide to print and distribute ID cards to their students.

Schroeder said she was moved to act after a student in her child's Oakland County school district died by suicide last year and after she met Kris Miller and learned of Nikolai's death.

In October, Schroeder and her husband donated 10,000 stickers with the Pontiac-based Common Ground crisis hotline to Clarkston and Waterford school districts for grades 6-10 grades.

"Kids are in crisis in a lot of different ways," Schroeder said. "I said there should be a law. What can we do to help schools with this youth mental-health crisis?"

Kris Miller said she approached Schroeder at a Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce event to tell her about Nikolai and to ask for help researching laws on suicide. Kris said she read about stickers on school IDs in another state and wanted it done in Michigan.

In California, a law took effect last July that requires schools to print the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on student ID cards for grades 7-12. Lawmakers in Wisconsin are considering a similar measure for student IDs, in both K-12 and at higher education institutions.

Wendy Zdeb, executive director of the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals, said her organization supports the bill and said some Michigan school districts already place suicide prevention information and the state's OK2SAY phone number on student IDs.

OK2SAY is a confidential student tip line that allows students to report potential harm or criminal activities directed at school students, school employees and schools.

"As secondary school principals, we recognize the importance of ensuring students know the number to contact if they are in crisis or know someone else who is," Zdeb said. "With the current concerns principals and other educators have regarding their students' mental health, we felt that it was a good idea for schools to do what they can to support their students."

Lake Orion High School has a suicide lifeline and Common Ground's number on the back of student IDs. Rochester High School has the state's OK2SAY number and Traverse City West Senior High Schools has a list of resources on ID cards including suicide prevention.

Heather Rae, CEO of Common Ground, said having a phone number on school IDs is an easy way to give students quick access to help. But Rae says it should accompany a conversation with parents and students on suicide prevention research as well as what the number is for and why it's being done.

"We are doing this because we are in a crisis," Rae said. "Parents need to understand this is a real issue and that any kind of prevention that the community or school district can implement is really meant to keep their kids safe."

In 2019, Oakland County reported 154 deaths by suicide, officials said. Of those, seven were by someone 18 and younger, according to data from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

Heather Halls, secretary of the Waterford board of education, said she supports the bill because it places critical information directly into the hands of young people if they need it for themselves or for someone else.

Traverse City West Senior HS has a list of resources on their ID cards. (Photo: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals)

"In today's society kids are so dependent on social media, and it's really important for them to have resources to reach out to," Halls said. "We are living in a world where not all kids have those resources at home to be able to say 'I don’t feel good. I am struggling.'"

The district chose to have a Common Ground crisis hotline sticker placed on school IDs. The Oakland County nonprofit helped more than 88,000 people last year and handled 55,000 crisis calls.

"To have that number right at their fingertips is especially beneficial because they may not know where to go," Halls said. "With mental health, you can't have too many resources available."

Halls said there was no public push back from parents on the stickers.

"I know parents are frustrated and are asking why does this (teen suicide) keep this happening?" Halls said.

Waterford students supported stickers being placed on Waterford schools issues IDs, Halls said.

Devian Johnson, a senior at Waterford Mott High School, said students have their school IDs with them every day and the sticker, which is on the back of the ID, is large and noticeable.

"It is a great resource for me to use when I talk to underclassmen," said Johnson, 18, who leads a mentoring group with seniors and freshmen at the high schools, "whenever I have simple conversations with them about home life, in case they have thoughts like that. It's about educating them and providing resources."

Buy Photo Joe Miller (left) and his wife Kris Miller speak of the 2019 suicide of their teenage son, Nikolai, from their Waterford home on Monday, February 17, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Ethan Wagner, a 10th-grader at Mott High School, said the ID is a welcome physical reminder of the resource if and when it's needed.

"We carry all of our IDS with us. It's not like memorization. It's a friend in need," Wagner said. "I don’t think anyone worried about it or had a problem with it. It was helpful to have it."

Halls, the board member, said this school year, the district included suicide prevention training as an option for its teachers during professional development. It also hosts an annual program for eighth-graders on suicide awareness and prevention.

Halls knew Nikolai and his parents and said his death came as a surprise and reminder.

"He comes from a great family. It goes to prove to there aren't any exceptions to mental health. These issues can happen in any family to anybody."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

Common Ground's crisis hotline: (800) 231-1127

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/03/03/cant-ignore-suicide-put-hotline-number-student-ids/4692526002/