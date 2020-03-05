While Michigan still has no positive cases of the coronavirus, school districts across the state began sending letters home to parents this week to assure them that precautions, such as increased disinfection of classrooms and school buses, are underway.

Officials with Novi Community Schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Utica Community Schools and others said Wednesday they have already sent emailed letters to parents outlining recommendations to keep students and staff healthy at school, which includes keeping sick children at home.

Buy Photo Jenny Lee, 11, of Novi, washes her hands with soap. It's business as usual at the Novi Meadows Elementary Sixth Grade House, Thursday, March 5, 2020, as schools make extra preparations for the coronavirus threat. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

A crisis response team at Utica Community Schools has developed plans that will mobilize "necessary" health services in the event of an outbreak of any type of illness, according to a letter sent to parents.

Read more:

What you should know about coronavirus

Michigan faces testing supplies, quarantine site shortages

District officials say they will closely monitor student and staff absenteeism and share relevant information with the Macomb County Health Department. They are taking extra precautions for cleaning and expanding the placement of hygiene products throughout the schools.

The district also is asking families to share any travel plans outside the United States and related absences directly with a school principal.

"Communication between home and school is vital as we work together to keep our children, staff and families healthy," the letter from Superintendent Christine Johns said.

In the Novi Community Schools, custodial staff has prioritized cleaning hard surfaces such as lunch tables, desk tops and other areas twice a day, Superintendent Steve M. Matthews said. Buses are being cleaned by wiping handrails and seats daily.

Buy Photo Substitute secretary Patty D'Annibale, of Novi, routinely cleans off the main office counter with hand sanitizer. She is also a lunchroom noon aide. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The district has added a coronavirus page to its school heath website with links to the Centers for Disease Control, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Oakland County Health Department for updates.

Matthews said Wednesday that the main message to families and staff is to follow "simple, yet effective strategies" that include staying at home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and taking other measures.

"The major thing is you want to communicate with your community about what you are doing so that they are aware of this and are proactive as possible," Matthews said. "The dilemma we face is this is a new situation. It's not impacting the schools yet. You don’t want to them to be afraid to come to school, You want to them to feel safe as possible.”

The district is placing hand sanitizers in strategic locations such as front doors, lunch rooms and media centers, and staff members are encouraging students to use them, Matthews said.

Buy Photo Two jars of hand sanitizer on this bench on the outside of a classroom at the Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

"The main thing is we need to work together to make sure this doesn’t grow into a major health crisis in our schools," Matthews said. "That means engaging in safe practices and monitoring yourself and your children to make sure they belong in school that day."

In a letter sent home Wednesday, Matthews informed parents and staff of a new rule that any students or staff returning from China, South Korea, Iran or Italy will not be allowed to return to school for 14 days from the time they arrived back in the U.S.

"Today, the CDC and Oakland County have revised their level 3 countries to include China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy. The guideline for level 3 countries are that people coming into the United States from these countries are to be quarantined for 14 days from the time they land in the U.S.," the letter said.

Matthews he did not expect much impact because most district families who travel to Asia and elsewhere typically do so during the summer. But it could impact families from Japan who enroll their children in the district in April, when the school year ends in Japan.

"It may not apply to a lot of families," Matthews said. "They travel in summer and holiday seasons. The one concern we have is we have a healthy Japanese population in our district. Their school years are different from ours and in April we get a new round of students coming to enroll. We will have to look at how those students are doing."

The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has topped 3,000, and the number of cases is more than 89,000 in about 70 countries.

Schools have been closed in China, Japan and Italy to slow the spread of the virus. Yet a recent report in the New York Times says relatively few children appear to have developed severe symptoms so far, according to available data.

As concern about the virus grows and cases across the U.S. are increasing, school leaders across the state this week received a “communications toolkit” to help provide districts with resources necessary to effectively communicate through such a situation, according to the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

Buy Photo Jenny Lee, 11, of Novi, keeps hand sanitizer in her locker at the Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The toolkit, prepared by the Michigan School Public Relations Association, suggests districts separate sick students and staff from others until they can go home and use a “sick room” through which others cannot pass.

It also says schools should review curriculum plans to ensure required hours of instruction are completed. Decisions to exclude a student or staff member or to close schools altogether must be made on a case-by-case basis in coordination with the local health department, the toolkit says.

"We are closely monitoring the situation with the Michigan Department of Education as they are working with CDC, DHHS and others to ensure that school districts in Michigan are being as proactive as possible in dealing with this ever changing situation," said Chris Wigent, executive director of the superintendents association.

Officials at DPSCD, the state's largest school district with more than 50,000 students, sent a letter to parents on Monday reminding them of preventive measures to avoid the spread of viruses. It also has posted information on its website in English, Spanish, Arabic and Bengali.

"Schools, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases to help ensure students have safe and healthy learning environments," the letter said. "Schools serve students, staff, and visitors from throughout the community. All of these people may have close contact in the school setting, often sharing spaces, equipment, and supplies."

Robert Vaught, superintendent of DeTour Village Area schools in the Upper Peninsula, said he closed the district for two days last month after the flu struck and attendance dropped below 75%. The district has 173 students.

"The cleaning crew came in, washed down professionally. Since that, we haven't done a whole lot because we don’t what the impact will be," Vaught said. "It comes down to having your hands clean and proper health awareness. Don’t sneeze on people and cover when (you) cough."

A recent national poll showed parents of K-12 students are concerned about the coronavirus' impact on their kids' education.

Varsity Tutors, an online tutoring company based in St. Louis, surveyed more than 500 parents across America and found 89% think it's likely or very likely that the coronavirus will spread further in the U.S..

About 70% are somewhat concerned or very concerned that schools could be a place that further spreads the coronavirus and 67% of parents felt that schools were only a little prepared for the coronavirus, or, worse, not prepared at all, survey results showed.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/03/05/michigan-schools-step-up-coronavirus-precautions/4939831002/