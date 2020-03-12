Several Metro Detroit school districts moved Thursday to close schools to allow educators to plan for online learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Oakland County, Rochester Community Schools closed schools Thursday and Friday while the West Bloomfield School District is closing schools on Friday. In both districts, staff have been asked to report to prepare students for remote learning.

The Rochester district made the decision late Wednesday, putting a statement on its website that the health and safety of students, staff and community is its highest priority.

"We are committed to providing our families with updates as new information about the coronavirus, COVID-19, becomes available," the statement says. "Rochester Community Schools will be closed for students, including School-Age Care (SAC) and Teen Enrichment Activities for Middle School (TEAMS), on Thursday and Friday, March 12-13, so we can provide training to staff if it becomes necessary to engage students in remote learning outside of the classroom."

West Bloomfield officials posted a statement on the district's website saying they will hold a "contingency planning day for Cloud learning" on Friday for staff only. The district says students and staff should be prepared to return on Monday.

District officials said their remote learning instruction plan includes the continued use of Google Classroom.

"A vast majority of our students and staff are already utilizing this tool. We are confident that our students will still receive the same high-quality education they receive each day by using this instructional aide," a statement by the district said. "Friday’s training will help staff and administrators work through the rollout of this plan in the event of a prolonged school closing."

District officials also said they will be discussing the challenges surrounding closing schools for a prolonged time, including students with limited access to the internet and those who rely on its food service program.

On Wednesday, Dearborn Public Schools closed one of its elementary schools in response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Officials announced at a press conference that a staffer at Whitmore-Bolles Elementary had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed until the staff member's test results are available, which could be as soon as Thursday, Superintendent Glenn Maleyko told reporters. He did not identify the person.

Whitmore-Bolles is being closed “out of an abundance of caution" but “we have no information right now that leads us to believe others should be concerned,” he said.

No other Dearborn Public School closings are planned at this time, the district said.

Rochester schools parent Andrea Stainbrook said she learned about the school closure around 9 p.m. Wednesday. She has two children in elementary school.

"I am very comfortable with the decision. I know it can create obstacles with child care and families do worry about feeding children," Stainbrook said. "I am in a place where I don’t want to be panicked but I want to be prepared. If this lessens the spread of this, I am on board."

