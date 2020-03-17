Michigan's state superintendent of instruction and the president of the State Board of Education urged U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Tuesday to grant a nationwide waiver of statewide student assessments.

State superintendent Michael Rice and state school board president Casandra Ulbrich wrote to DeVos to say that federally mandated state testing should be waived this year in favor of focusing on the more immediate needs of children amid the current coronavirus pandemic that has led to the closure of schools in Michigan and across the country.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget, on Capitol Hill, in this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Michigan’s annual M-STEP tests are scheduled to begin the week of April 13 and run through May 28. An executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all K-12 schools in Michigan from March 16 through April 5.

Whitmer backed the call for a waiver in a statement Tuesday, saying it is time for DeVos to “do the right thing” on behalf of students.

“When our kids get back to school, our number one priority must be ensuring they have the resources they need to get back on track,” the governor said.

Rice said when students do return to school, the focus should be on tending to children’s immediate needs: physical, socio-emotional and academic.

"In many cases, children will have experienced trauma," Rice said. "In other cases, they will simply need to be reacclimated into their schools. In all cases, students will have missed instruction, and this lost instruction will render any conclusions about test results dubious, especially any comparisons across school years and in light of the pending public health concerns of parents, students, and staff.”

Ulbrich and Rice told DeVos in the letter that “many children will struggle with the long absence from school. It will take many districts a considerable period of time to resume normal functioning, not to mention refocusing on the instruction of children.”

Rice said any state summative assessment results would not accurately reflect student learning given the tremendous disruption in children’s education and lives during this extraordinary period.

Rice said he also will work with Michigan’s state legislators to waive the requirements in state law to administer the M-STEP tests.

The federal Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

