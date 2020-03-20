State education officials announced Friday that any online learning done at home during the statewide K-12 shutdown will not be counted as instructional time, fueling concerns about extending the school year into the summer.

The memo was issued in response to questions Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was getting from superintendents and education officials since she ordered all K-12 schools closed through April 5, an action that sent 1.5 million Michigan school children home.

Buy Photo Ellen Herget, an art teacher, prepares her online schedules and classes for her students at West Bloomfield High School earlier this month. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The memo — written by Venessa A. Keesler, deputy superintendent at the Michigan Department of Education, and Kyle Guerrant, deputy superintendent in finance and operations — says "there is no mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure. However, schools can and are encouraged to offer supplemental learning opportunities to students using distance learning methods as they see fit.

"MDE will not be granting seat time waiver requests during this time."

The state requires 1,098 instruction hours per year for every student. It was not clear what immediate impact the memo would have since it's not clear when students are returning to school.

Districts across Michigan, meanwhile, have been scrambling to provide education resources and food to students who are displaced from school. Many have set up daily instructional time for students while others declared this week spring break and have sent little to no materials home for children to continue their education.

State board of education president Cassandra Ulbrich said on Friday the decision was made due to the inequities between districts in their ability to deliver online education.

"It comes down to a fairness issue. Not every district has the ability to offer programming in the same way," Ulbrich said. "It's not fair to allow districts with resources to count days and other districts trying to get resources not qualify to count those days."

Asked if the state could create equity among districts if the shutdown extends past 15 school days, Ulbrich said conversations on that issue are already underway.

"We encourage the Legislature to create equitable funding structures so schools can do those kinds of things. Can they do it in 15 days? No," Ulbrich said. "We've been having these conversations on equitable funding for so long and they haven't gone anywhere. Maybe this the impetus we need to create equitable systems in these schools."

Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community Schools, called the announcement by the state education department tone-deaf and disrespectful at the same time.

"We've all worked hard to provide instructional opportunities for our kids. Teachers have transitioned to provide virtual opportunities and kids are engaged in meaningful learning," Matthews said. "Just to come out and say this doesn't count for anything ... doesn’t respect the work the teacher are doing."

Matthews said state lawmakers have not decided whether to forgive the days as they did in 2019 for snow days. Lawmakers could require districts to extend the school year, he said. If that happens, Novi schools would need to have school through July 3.

"At some level, we need some direction on what is going to happen," Matthews said.

The state's largest teachers union said on Friday it wants state lawmakers to return to Lansing to forgive the missed school time and continue pay for educators.

"As the memo states, there isn’t a mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure," said Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association.

"Those requirements are set by the Legislature, which is why we’re working hard to get the state House and Senate to return to Lansing to take action on continued pay for all school employees and forgiveness of time during this closure."

Neither House Speaker Lee Chatfield nor Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey had reviewed the MDE guidance as of Friday afternoon, but both expected legislative action in the future to address the questions prompted by the school closures, spokespersons for the GOP leaders said.

"Conversations about how to best help schools deal with the coronavirus disruption are still ongoing, including instructional time and days," said Gideon D'Assandro, a spokesman for Chatfield, R-Levering.

When schools will reopen remains uncertain. Although Whitmer ordered schools to be closed only through April 5, CDC guidelines for schools say available modeling data indicate that early, short-to-medium closures will not impact the curve of COVID-19.

"There may be some impact of much longer closures (8 weeks, 20 weeks) further into community spread, but that modelling also shows that other mitigation efforts (e.g., handwashing, home isolation) have more impact on both spread of disease and health care measures," the guidelines say.

The CDC goes on to to say in other countries, places where schools closed such as Hong Kong, have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not, such as Singapore.

According to guidance from Michigan education officials, only districts that can deliver education to all students, including English language learners and those with disabilities and federal education plans, should move forward with online learning. That includes ensuring that all students have internet access and a home device.

“Only those districts and schools that can ensure that all students have equitable access to quality learning opportunities should pursue a full transition to online learning,” the memo states.

State officials said last week they are working with partners to model the spread of the outbreak based on what experts know from other states and Michigan's own mitigation strategies.

"We will work with the CDC who has indicated they will be working with states and providing guidance on how and when to release school closures," Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said.

During the shutdown, school districts have big variations in what they are asking of students and parents, and in their ability to deliver educational services remotely. Some, like West Bloomfield Public Schools, are taking daily attendance online, while others like Whitefish Township Public Schools in the Upper Peninsula, are not offering instruction at all due to a lack of internet access in remote areas of the state.

Major differences can also be found depending on a child's grade level. High school and some middle school children may already be connected online to their teachers and school through Google Classroom and Google Docs.

