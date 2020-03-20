The Wayne State University Board of Governors will meet Friday morning in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak for its regularly scheduled meeting to consider a previously rejected code of conduct.

But governor Michael Busuito, a physician, announced before the meeting he will not attend in person because of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down much of public life.

He also said he is opposed to the proposed code of conduct that is recommended by the Higher Learning Commission, the university's accrediting agency, and urged by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers.

The Higher Learning Commission gave the university until March 24 to adopt a code of conduct following allegations that a board member opposed to the leadership of President M. Roy Wilson inappropriately interfered in the university's day-to-day operations. The board has been divided for more than a year.

"I, as a surgeon who sees patients every day, openly oppose holding this meeting at the height of a national emergency that is due to the the worst health care crisis in our lifetime," said Busuito, who is part of the faction that opposes Wilson's leadership.

Interim board chair Marilyn Kelly said that the meeting will be streamed online, there will be no seating for the public and attendance at the meeting is left to everyone's best judgment. She said others will not be present because of the virus, which as of Thursday had infected more than 334 people and claimed the lives of three people in Michigan.

The code of conduct to be considered includes provisions such as committing to being part of a healthy culture of board governance that is focused on maintaining the reputation of the university and the trust and support of its stakeholders, and respecting the opinions of others.

Busuito said he will offer a revised code of conduct that deletes certain sections of the proposed code, which he provided to The Detroit News.

Among the sections he is suggesting to delete include "accept my role in directing, advising" the president, and supporting "the diversity of opinions that may arise between members of the Board, the Faculty and Staff. Any difference of opinion should be done so respectfully and with the intention of protecting the standing of the University."

The code of conduct was considered by the board in December, but rejected.

A code of conduct was among three reforms recommended by an independent investigator commissioned by the university to investigate complaints made in February and April to the Higher Learning Commission.

The report did not name any board members who allegedly interfered with the university's operations. But a complaint in February 2019 pointed to WSU governor Sandra Hughes O’Brien, who is also part of a faction that does not support Wilson and has divided the board for more than a year on numerous issues.

Kelly said previously that the Higher Learning Commission accredits the university and can sanction it, and could withdraw the university's accreditation. There hasn't been pressure by the Higher Learning Commission.

"We have an internal sense of responsibility," Kelly said.

The board was also scheduled to elect a chair and vice chair at the meeting, an annual election that typically occurs in January but was postponed.

Kelly said she doesn't expect that to happen Friday because the board has not yet reached consensus.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed online at https:/wayne.edu/live.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/03/20/wsu-board-meet-consider-code-conduct/2882821001/