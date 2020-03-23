Detroit — The superintendent of state's largest school district is proposing that K-12 schools in Michigan be closed for the rest of the school year, that online learning continue at home and that measures are taken to ensure that high school seniors can graduate this spring.

In an open letter to education leaders in Michigan, Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, says K-12 school should be declared closed and districts should be required to develop an online learning platform within a reasonable amount of time in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buy Photo FILE -- Detroit School Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is interviewed outside the Potter Stewart U.S. Federal Courthouse in Cincinnati Thursday. (Photo: Leigh Taylor, Special to The Detroit News)

Vitti says school districts need guidance to determine how to best leverage limited resources to support students.

Educators are asking how to make up lost instructional days, whether the extended closure means an extended year into the summer, or if the district should salvage the rest of the school year by shifting all resources to an online learning platform.

"If we project our future based on trends in other countries that have been battling COVID-19 for a longer period of time, then we must come to realize that we will be fortunate if degrees of societal normalcy return by June," Vitti said in the letter. "With that said, it is best to officially close schools until next school year. Other states have already made this decision. How can we possibly justify opening earlier if other states have closed schools? "

Continuing education at home, Vitti said, would need to include distributing laptops with internet access to families.

"(This will require the flexibility to use federal and state education funds differently and support from the business and philanthropic community.) Lessons can be prerecorded via video and posted online by grade level and subject area," he said.

Districts should continue to get full funding from the state for the rest of the school year to allow them to develop and implement online learning platforms and to feed students, Vitti said.

Current seniors should be able to graduate based on the number of credits that are required minus their last semester, he said.

"School districts, through teachers and parents, should decide which students are promoted to the next grade based on their academic status prior to closure," Vitti said.

The Detroit superintendent says school districts should be required to offer courses through summer school in subsequent years if a student or parents would like to make up credits or courses that were planned to be taken during this past semester.

"I appreciate the time you have taken to read this open letter. It is written to offer you practical solutions to real problems that we are all responsible for solving," Vitti said. "Our State is facing unprecedented challenges, and our students, teachers and families are looking for decisive answers."

DPSCD educates more than 50,000 students. Last week the district began handing out food, school supplies and other supports to families after the schools were ordered shut down through April 5. That order has been extended to April 13 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued a statewide stay-at-home directive effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week the Michigan Department of Education issued a memo stating that online learning done at home will not be counted as instructional time. Whitmer said she was "dismayed" by the decision, which got mixed reviews from superintendents and other education stakeholders.

The governor also said the MDE memo does not mean that school work done during the mandatory school closure won’t "count" toward grades, credits, or graduation.

Whitmer added that she "will be working in the coming days to ensure our seniors graduate and that no child is held back" as a result of the COVID-19 school closures.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/03/23/vitti-state-k-12-schools-should-close-semester/2898311001/