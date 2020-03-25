Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Schoolcraft College is asking potential students to have "a class on us."

Up to $500 is being offered per student by the foundation of the Livonia-based community college to enroll in spring/summer online courses. The scholarship will cover one, three-credit course.

Prospective students can enroll in classes to learn culinary arts, environmental studies, world languages and more. Most spring classes begin in May, and summer courses start in July.

Schoolcraft College Foundation's new Distance Learning Scholarship Fund will cover scholarships totaling $50,000 for about 100 new students.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Schoolcraft College Foundation is able to offer students an outstanding opportunity to make progress on their educational goals during this time of crisis,” said Cheryl M. Hagen, the college's vice president. “We’ve been able to transition nearly all of our traditional, lecture-type classes to a distance-learning format with excellent levels of support for students who may be new to online learning.”

Registration begins Saturday at https://www.schoolcraft.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/03/25/schoolcraft-college-online-course-scholarships/5082183002/