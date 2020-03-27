Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told a Detroit radio station on Friday that it is "very unlikely" that the state's K-12 schools will open this school year.

Speaking live on WWJ-AM (950), Whitmer said: "We are working diligently to come up with a plan to meet the needs of our kids. Anyone who's watching globally what's happening with this pandemic probably knows it's not going to be this year."

She also told the station that the plan for schools and students living in quarantine under the coronavirus outbreak "is not one that can be developed overnight, but it is in the works and should be announced soon."

Whitmer's staff was not immediately available Friday to comment on the interview.

Whitmer shuttered all K-12 schools on March 12, sending 1.5 million school children home.

Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community Schools, said he heard the radio interview and was "a bit surprised" by the governor's statement.

"We as superintendents in Oakland County had not heard anything like that, so it caught us a little flat footed this morning," Matthews said. "What would have been more helpful is for us to hear that 'these are things we are thinking about it' and it would be helpful to develop some answers."

Matthew said his district like many others has been providing learning opportunities at home for its students since K-12 schools were shuttered two weeks ago.

"If that is true, we are going to close, then we need answers for graduating seniors, how are we going to promote kids, what do grades look like? Right now we don’t have answers to those," he said.

Gary Niehaus, superintendent of the Grosse Pointe Public Schools System, said he is looking for the governor to issue an executive order soon.

"To know what we are doing now through the end the year," Niehaus said.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice called this week on state lawmakers to grant K-12 districts waivers of instructional time mandates, Michigan's third-grade reading law and statewide assessment requirements to help schools cope with closures caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said Monday that K-12 schools in Michigan should be declared closed for the school year and districts should be required to develop an online learning platform.

