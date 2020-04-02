Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected Thursday to announce her plan for K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year, as the state's 1.5 million students remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

She has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. teleconference in Lansing.

On Friday, Whitmer said Michigan's public school were "very unlikely" to resume for the 2019-20 school year and she would announce a plan this week to allow high school seniors to still graduate and to promote students in grades K-11 as long as those students were "on track" while in their brick-and-mortar schools.

On March 12, Whitmer shuttered K-12 schools through April 5. Last week, she amended the K-12 school closure to run through April 12, when she placed Michigan in a stay-at-home order that continues through April 13.

In Michigan, students typically attend school through mid-June and districts are required to have 180 days or 1,098 hours of instruction.

Teachers, parents and students say they eagerly want direction on the future of K-12 schools from the governor, including guidance on how to reach all students at home when many lack internet access and devices.

Eliza Parkinson, president of the Utica Education Association, said on Thursday that her teachers want to know what is expected of them during the next three months and she expects to hear specific guidance from Whitmer.

"Teachers are high achievers and they are dedicated and they want to make sure they are doing what is expected of them at the highest level," Parkinson said. "The uncertainty of not knowing is weighing heavily on them."

Parkinson said she wants to hear Whitmer say school work done at home counts and will continue to count. She also wants to hear direction on how districts can reach all students, including those without internet access or devices, those with disabilities and those not logging in to do schoolwork during the shutdown.

"We have to make sure we've engaged every student," Parkinson said. "We can't do new material yet until we guarantee all of our kids are engaged."

On Friday, two state school board members urged Whitmer to act, saying she should use her authority within the state’s Emergency Management Act so students can have continuity through distance learning and the ability to obtain credit for that learning.

Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder, the only two Republican members of the state board, told Whitmer in the letter that state superintendent Michael Rice has "failed" to act under his own authority.

"Though districts across the state are working to reach kids, Superintendent Mike Rice has not worked with these districts within his authority to grant them seat-time waivers appropriate to the work they are completing," the letter says.

"Considering that it is unlikely that public schools will reopen this year and in the absence of the leadership we need now from MDE, we ask that you lead," the letter said.

Rice has repeatedly called on state lawmakers to act, by granting K-12 districts waivers of instructional time mandates, Michigan's third-grade reading law and statewide assessment requirements to help schools cope with closures caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Rice has said students' time learning at home should count as instructional days, but that he and the state Department of Education lack the authority to make that happen. Rice also has said school should not be extended into summer.

The Michigan Legislature has not taken any action on these issues.

On March 20, the Michigan Department of Education issued a memo that said online school work done at home will not be counted toward a state requirement that districts offer 1,098 hours or 180 days of instruction per school year.

State school board president Casandra Ulbrich told The News last week the decision was made due to the inequities between districts in their ability to deliver online education.

"It comes down to a fairness issue. Not every district has the ability to offer programming in the same way," she said. "It's not fair to allow districts with resources to count days and other districts trying to get resources not qualify to count those days."

Last week, Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said K-12 schools in Michigan should be declared closed for the school year and districts should be required to develop an online learning platform.

Two state lawmakers who are former teachers called Thursday for an early end to the school year given the projected course of COVID-19 spread and the need to provide certainty and a path forward for districts and families.

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown, and Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, Democratic vice chairs of the Michigan House and Senate education committees, respectively, said they already have key pieces of legislation that would help the state complete a closure that includes forgiving days, fixing teacher evaluations and addressing third-grade retention.

Republicans control the House and the Senate.

