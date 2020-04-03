School districts across Michigan on Friday received a 12-page guide to create a local remote learning plan for K-12 students while school buildings are shut down through June.

The template, issued by the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers, asks districts to explain in writing the methods they will use to provide alternative modes of instruction

other than in-person instruction during the K-12 shutdown which runs through the end of the current school year.

Michigan has nearly 850 traditional and charter school districts that educate 1.5 million students.

Alternative modes of instruction for remote learning, the guide says, may include the use of vendors, telephone communication, email, videos, slideshows, project-based learning and instructional packets. It can include partnerships with other districts, intermediate districts, community colleges or institutions of higher education.

It may include a hybrid of all of these things, the plan says.

The document asks districts for a summary of materials each student and every parent or guardian will need to access the modes of instruction in the remote learning plan.

"The next few months will bring extraordinary change to teaching and learning in our state. MAISA appreciates the significant role ISDs have in shaping it," William Miller, executive director of MAISA said Friday.

Specifically, districts are asked to plan for student learning, develop a weekly plan and schedule and and to contact families.

"Partner to support student learning through ongoing communication and collaboration. This will not look the same for every student and family — safety remains the priority," the plan says.

Districts are also being asked to design learning for "equity and access" by delivering content to multiple ways so all students can access learning.

They must submit a plan to assess learning at home by managing and monitoring student learning and planning what’s next and submit a budget outline estimating additional expenses associated with the remote learning plan and sources of revenue to pay for it.

Districts must submit a disaster plan, how they will address the mental health needs of students and several other issues.

MAPSA President Dan Quisenberry said charter schools are all about innovation, flexibility and creativity when meeting the unique needs of their students.

"We’re already seeing those concepts being taken to the next level as our educators work to meet this challenge, and we can’t wait to see the innovation yet to come,” Quisenberry said.

