A community advisory committee for Benton Harbor schools proposed its turnaround plan for the district, which includes asking the state for debt forgiveness for outstanding emergency loans, creating a teacher residency program and reducing its current 11 buildings to three.

The 12-member Community Engagement Advisory Committee met with the Benton Harbor Area Schools board online Tuesday night, presenting its plan to address financial and academic needs in the K-12 district, which has nearly $18 million in long-term debt and has suffered for decades from declining enrollment.

Last last May Gov. Gretchen Whitmer initially pushed to close the district's two high schools in lieu of districtwide closure. Whitmer later backed off those plans.

On Tuesday, Joyce A. Parker, deputy state treasurer, presented the $13.3 million plan to the school board and members of the public logged into the meeting.

The committee has been meeting since October to develop an educational and financial operating plan for the southwest Michigan school district, whose 1,750 students are 92% black and 81% economically disadvantaged. The district has staggeringly low academic achievement.

Details of the plan include:

Asking the state to forgive $10.8 million in outstanding emergency loans

Consideration of bonding school debt though a voter-approved millage

Creation of a safety plan and finding evidence-based interventions like social-and-emotional learning

Designing and conducting a curriculum and instructional audit

Hiring a curriculum specialist

Establishing a parent academy

Increasing early childhood and preschool programs

Shrinking the district's building space from 600,000 square feet to 350,000 square feet and demolishing remaining facilities

The plan must be approved by the Benton Harbor school board, the Michigan Department of Education and state treasury before it can take effect.

The district is operating this school year on a deficit elimination plan while it attempts to deal with a $4.4 million current budget deficit.

Parker, who is a member of the committee, said after the meeting that the plan begins to address the needs of the district.

"The plan isn’t designed to eliminate all of the debt," she said. "We believe the changes in the plan will support a turnaround for the district, which hopefully will be positive for enrollment."

Benton Harbor schools superintendent Andrae Townsel logged in to the meeting, which had 81 participants, and said he was excited to see the plan and get it out to the community. The plan is available on treasury's website.

"It's the first step of developing a road map or game plan to support student achievement," Townsel said. "This is a long time coming and we have to ensure the district is solid moving forward and being fiscally responsible."

Parker said the public can review the plan online and leave comments through Saturday. The education and treasury departments have until May 15 to approve the plan, Parker said.

"My goal is get the approvals sooner," she said. "Once we get approvals, we can begin implementation this year."

