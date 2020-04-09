U.S. Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to college and universities nationwide to provide direct emergency cash grants to low-income college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding is available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump less than two weeks ago.

The money, DeVos said on a teleconference call, can pay for expense like course material, technology, food, health care, childcare and housing.

"We want to get support to those in need," DeVos said during the call with reporters. "For displaced and disrupted college students, we don’t want unmet financial needs to derail learning. We are acting to directly support students."

A distribution formula for students is weighted by Pell Grant-eligibility, DeVos said, adding that higher-ed institutions will be required adhere to rules and must first prioritize the most disadvantaged students. Federal Pell Grants are earmarked for college students in great financial need.

In order to access the funds, the department must receive a signed certification from the higher education institution affirming they will distribute the funds in accordance with applicable law. The college or university will then determine which students will receive the cash grants.

Asked when students will get grant money, DeVos said it's up to the institutions to distribute money but as soon as they sign agreements to distribute, they money is theirs.

"They are intended to help students now. Not months from now," DeVos said of the grants.

The CARES Act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary education students and institutions.

