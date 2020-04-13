The official cause of death for a 15-year-old Detroit high school student found in the bottom of a Mumford High School pool is drowning, but county medical officials were unable to determine if the Feb. 24 death was accidental or the result of foul play.

An autopsy report by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for Da'Sean Blanding, released Monday by his mother's attorney, also found the learning disabled teen had injuries to his face and head that match the grate the runs alongside the outside of the pool.

Da'Sean Lamar Blanding (Photo: Family photo)

Leigh Hlavaty, deputy chief medical examiner for Wayne County, conducted the autopsy on Feb. 25 and wrote in the report that Da'Sean had abrasions on his forehead and brow and that bruising on the underside of his scalp indicated he was alive when his head struck the pool grate.

"This injury is more consistent with the decedent tripping before going into the water or being pushed or 'dropped' into the water," Hlavaty wrote. The injuries on his face did not cause his death, the report said.

Hlavaty also found injuries on Da'Sean's body "which could represent him being pushed into the water" or could represent his back striking the edge of the pool as he was pulled out.

The autopsy report says the investigation into Da'Sean's death revealed there were six students at the pool the day the teen died and some admitted to horseplay, including dunking each other in the pool, but they say Da'Sean, who was wearing short sleeves and shorts that day, did not participate.

Da'Sean's mother, Christina Blanding, alleges her son was bullied and beaten before he was forced into the water while his teacher left the class unsupervised.

Students told investigators they noticed Da'Sean in the bottom of the pool at the end of class. The report says the teens were left unsupervised in the pool for a portion of the class. They found Da'Sean in the pool near the shallow end and notified their teacher, who pulled him from the pool.

Hlavaty estimates Da'Sean was under water for 30 minutes before he was pulled out. Hlavaty said because the autopsy findings do not fit the known circumstances of Da'Sean's death, his manner of death is indeterminate.

Kareem Sigler, the swim teacher supervising Blanding and other Mumford students, was terminated by the school district.

Attorney Johnny Hawkins, who represents Christina Blanding, Da'Sean's mother, said his client is entitled to a more detailed criminal investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

"Da’Sean’s death is nothing less than atrocious and extremely heartbreaking," Hawkins said in an email.

On March 19, Detroit police announced they were seeking a warrant in Da'Sean's death, but no one has been charged.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, said Monday the warrant request was returned to the Detroit Police Department for additional investigation on March 27.

Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said Monday the department is looking into the case further, based on the warrant request return by prosecutors.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/04/13/autopsy-unclear-whether-detroit-teen-drowning-foul-play/2984568001/