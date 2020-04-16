Central Michigan University on Thursday became the first university to set tuition for 2020-21 amid widespread uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic — and recommended no increase.

That means that costs for students will not increase from $12,510, the current annual tuition for resident undergraduates taking less than 56 credits annually.

Tuition rate changes are typically decided by universities in June. But Central Michigan has been setting tuition early for years.

CMU's tuition decision comes before the state appropriation has been determined for public universities, and state budget officials have projected billions of dollars in shortfall in this year’s and next year’s budgets.

Additionally, an April 7 report by Moody's showed that the coronavirus will lower demand and increase costs for universities.

