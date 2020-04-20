The University of Michigan is estimating losses of $400 million to $1 billion through the end of the 2020 calendar year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projected losses come from its three campuses and Michigan Medicine, the UM hospital system, and will result in a freeze in hiring, along with salary increases to faculty and staff, according to an email sent Monday to faculty and staff by UM President Mark Schlissel.

Losses are also expected in such areas as uncertainties around class demands, ability to safely bring students to campus, the nationwide economic slowdown, possibly more need for patient care, and the potential decreases in state support and federal research funding.

"Virtually all sources of revenue the university relies on for daily operations are in question," Schlissel wrote. "At the same time, we are managing new costs that arose quickly."

The president, along with the chancellors of the UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint campuses, will voluntarily reduce their monthly salaries by 10% through the end of the year. Other executive officers, chief diversity officer and athletic director also agreed to a 5% cut to their salaries.

The financial uncertainties from the pandemic “continue to impose a set of very real challenges on the university,” Schlissel wrote. “We also know that the future will not return to what we knew as ‘normal,’ at least not immediately and perhaps for much longer.”

In addition to executive salary reductions, UM's president said there are numerous ways the university will address the losses.

Among them: all non-essential costs will be eliminated, such as travel, conferences and the use of consultants. The university will also avoid new financial commitments and put construction projects on pause.

Staff in non-critical operations may voluntarily and temporarily take an unpaid furlough or temporarily reduce their work hours ranging from 60 to 120 days.

"We are striving to protect employees’ jobs as much as possible even as the pandemic, and society’s response to it, continues to evolve. Special banks of paid time off and a commitment to paying faculty and staff through April have helped us to weather the initial stages of the pandemic and maintain as many aspects of normal life as possible for employees."

Schlissel noted some have suggested tapping into UM's $12.4 billion endowment to mitigate the financial blow.

"Like many personal investments, our university endowment has suffered large but uncertain losses," Schlissel said. "Nonetheless, it continues to be an essential resource for funding student scholarships on our three campuses, supporting critical medical research and other costs that ensure success of programs across the university."

Schlissel said the endowment "provides the support necessary to ensure we can deliver on our longstanding commitment as a public university to keep quality education affordable, and hundreds of units rely on the stability it provides through ongoing funding streams."

"Much of our endowment supports funds that can be used only for a specific purpose," he said. "We are committed to honoring these agreements with our donors and to maintaining the endowment’s ability to support scholarships, important programs and the long-term stability of the university."

Schlissel said he expects to prevail over the challenges.

“The University of Michigan is an institution that has stood the test of time for more than 200 years,” he added. “While it will not be easy, U-M will overcome this pandemic and we will — as we always have — uphold our public mission and the promise we have made to those we serve.”

Schlissel also promised transparency.

“I want you to know that I pledge to be as proactive as possible with sharing information about any changes that affect us going forward,” he said.

He also said more steps might need to be taken in the future.

“For instance, work that is available now under the current conditions may not be available in future months," Schlissel said.

"We also must keep in mind the operational and resource needs when we are able to ramp back up. This will depend on state orders and federal guidelines, and it’s important to note that it won’t be like flipping a switch."

UM's announcement comes after Michigan State University announced measures last week to grapple with its financial future. On Friday, MSU became the second public university in the state to announce it would not raise tuition for 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Central Michigan University was first to announce a freeze.

Other actions MSU is taking to address budget shortfalls include reducing travel, changing construction and remodeling projects and reviewing hiring plans. All executives will receive pay cuts of 2% to 7%, based on salary levels, likely through June and maybe for a full year. MSU President Samuel Stanley is taking a 10% pay reduction.

