Four Michigan high schools have been ranked in the nation's top 100 for the second year in a row by the U.S. News and World Report.

Two of the four schools are located in Metro Detroit and offer a student-centered, international-based curriculum. Half of the honored schools also are overseen by intermediate school districts — regional school agencies usually based on county borders.

The top schools ranked nationally include, City High School in Grand Rapids, ranked 21st; International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township, under Chippewa Valley Schools, ranked 26th; International Academy in Bloomfield Hills, under Oakland Schools Intermediate School District, ranked 40th; and Washtenaw International High School in Ypsilanti, under Washtenaw Intermediate School District, ranked 78th.

Compared with last year's rankings, the top four schools in the state stayed the same, but City High School moved to the No. 1 ranking in Michigan.

The U.S. News and World Report ranked over 17,700 public schools in the country, and Michigan schools made appearances in the top 1% in a report released by the media company.

Michigan was rated 17th among the states with the best high schools. Out of the 645 schools ranked in Michigan, 27 made it to the top 5% nationwide.

“The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News.

The criteria for rankings were based on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, the breadth of a school's college curriculum and graduation rates.

“Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally under-served, those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households," Narayan said.

The report included lists for the best STEM and charter schools in the country, though no Michigan schools made the top 10 in those categories. The International Academy of Macomb was ranked 14th in best magnet high schools.

The rankings for the top 10 schools in Michigan included Rochester Adams High School in Rochester Hills, Troy High School, Black River Public High School in Holland, Novi High School; Okemos High School and Northville High School.

The report also broke down rankings to districts. In the Detroit school district, Renaissance High School was ranked first and Cass Technical High School second. The other 15 schools in the district were all tied for third.

