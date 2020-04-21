Michigan State University on Tuesday announced undergraduate and graduate students will be able to participate in a virtual commencement on May 16.

Buy Photo Dr. Samuel Stanley, president of MSU, speaks during his first board of trustees meeting Friday in East Lansing. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Students earning degrees for the 2020 spring semester can celebrate their graduation from Michigan State online, according to a press release from the university.

"This class has shown incredible resiliency and I couldn’t be prouder. It is disappointing to be unable to express that in person, but we’ve found a way to overcome this challenge," university President, Samuel L. Stanley said in the statement.

Originally, an in-person commencement had been planned for May 1, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates will still be invited to an in-person ceremony at a later date, the release added.

The virtual graduation will be held at 10 a.m. May 16 on Michigan State's Facebook page. University leadership will recognize graduates and confer their degrees, officials said.

Stanley and interim provost, Teresa A. Sullivan, will give remarks during the event. There will also be musical performances by students in the College of Music.

Individual colleges within the university also will be planning their own virtual ceremonies.

"I encourage graduates to put on their caps and gowns to celebrate with us," said Sullivan. "That way when the president confers the degrees, they can all move their tassels from the right side of the cap to the left together."

