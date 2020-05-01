Wayne State University plans to cut the salaries of physician faculty members in half by July as it faces pushback from students over a proposed hike in medical school tuition, officials said Friday.

During a budget and finance committee of the Board of Governors, the new dean of the medical school said that all the physician faculty members will receive a 20% salary cut in May, with those reductions increasing to 30% in June and 50% in July.

Dr. Mark Schweitzer, who's been on the job four days, said during a virtual meeting that overviewed various financial issues, including the proposed tuition increase, that the coronavirus pandemic "has affected everyone."

Buy Photo Wayne State University Old Main building in Detroit (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"Now, to be honest, that's a really draconian salary cut and it's going to be very hard for these faculty members to continue," said Schweitzer, who joined WSU after serving as chair of the Department of Radiology at the Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York.

"So this COVID crisis has affected everyone," Schweitzer said during the meeting. "And if I had to be honest, the group it has affected the most, at least in the medical school, if not the entire university, is the clinical faculty at the medical school. And I think that's not going to go back to normal till probably January or at best late November, December. "

It was not clear how many faculty members would be affected, how long the pay cut would last and how much revenue would be saved.

Matt Lockwood, WSU spokesman, said Schweitzer would not be available to speak to media until after the 3 p.m. board meeting "because we do not like to get out ahead of the board in commenting on issues in the media."

Schweitzer also overviewed data behind the proposal to increase tuition by 4.5% for in-state WSU medical students and 2.5% for out-of-state students. Current rates are $34,039 for Michigan residents and $61,414 for nonresidents.

He called the tuition increase the "800 pound gorilla" in the room.

"Currently and even with the proposed tuition increase, we have the lowest tuition by significant margin of all the medical schools in the state of Michigan," Schweitzer said.

The medical school tuition increase and the salary pay cuts are the latest controversies at a university that has had plenty over the past year and a half.

The WSU faculty union released a anonymous internet survey created by union leaders to assess job satisfaction. It was administered by the American Arbitration Association, a not-for-profit public service organization

"Survey results were mixed, but generally showed a neutral to low level of satisfaction among faculty and academic staff with many aspects of their work at WSU," said the report's executive summary.

"While respondents had favorable views of their colleagues, department/unit leaders, course loads, class sizes, contract terms, and office facilities, they expressed less favorable views of University governance and leadership, including the Central Administration, President, and Board of Governors. Applicable respondents were especially critical of leadership at the School of Medicine and University Physicians Group. Finally, many respondents said morale in their department or unit was low (Q9) and has gotten worse in the last five years."

According to the survey, 29% have confidence or strong confidence in WSU President M. Roy Wilson, 41% have little or very little confidence and 30% are neutral.

Of 1,853 invitations to participate in the survey, the organizers received 747 responses.

The union said the 40.3% response rate suggests that survey results "accurately reflect the views of faculty and academic staff with high probability" but acknowledged possible biases, including "from members who have stronger opinions on certain issues than overall membership."

