Nicole White, clad in a cap and gown, raised her hands up Sunday in the brilliant sunshine of the Big House, pondering what it would have been like to graduate from the University of Michigan in that setting.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies for college students like White as well as high school students have been postponed. So her family joined White for pictures around campus, but a security guard gave her the chance to shoot photos in the football stadium.

Many graduates like White, 21, of Detroit descended all over the campus for photos in their caps and gowns on Sunday to recreate the formal graduation ceremony they won't have and experience.

Michigan's graduation originally was slated for last Saturday.

"I felt like I've been here for so long and worked so hard ... I put blood, sweat and tears into this school, I thought that I deserved to at least walk across the stage," said White, who was a biology, heath and society major.

"I was completely devastated," she said of the graduation's cancellation. "I think I cried for about a week. But I learned that I couldn't control these circumstances so why not just go back to where I was supposed to graduate and take some pictures."

White called her experience taking the pictures with her family — her sister took the snaps with a high-powered camera — "amazing."

In a video address to graduates, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel praised them for crossing "the finish line despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"I hope you cherish this very special moment," he said. "Graduates, the global pandemic has shown us that there's no shortage of problems that await your attention. The effects of the pandemic will be long lasting, and they present a real world opportunity for you to apply your knowledge, creativity, talents and ambition."

Others who gathered Sunday to celebrate included Daniel Carty and fellow grad and girlfriend Hannah Pierce, who posed for photos outside the Law Library on campus. Brionna Coleman, Amber George and Ivori Smith, all of Saginaw, also snapped photographs at Michigan Stadium during what should have been their weekend commencement.

