LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Nicole White, clad in a cap and gown, raised her hands up Sunday in the brilliant sunshine of the Big House, pondering what it would have been like to graduate from the University of Michigan in that setting.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies for college students like White as well as high school students have been postponed. So her family joined White for pictures around campus, but a security guard gave her the chance to shoot photos in the football stadium.

University graduates miss out on commencement ceremony
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Nicole White, a Biology, Health, and Society major from Detroit, poses for photos in front of Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. 'I was devastated,' said White. 'I cried for about a week. I was looking forward to this my entire four years here.'
Nicole White, a Biology, Health, and Society major from Detroit, poses for photos in front of Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. 'I was devastated,' said White. 'I cried for about a week. I was looking forward to this my entire four years here.' David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan graduate Daniel Carty holds fellow graduate and girlfriend Hannah Pierce as they pose for photos outside the law library on campus in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events.
University of Michigan graduate Daniel Carty holds fellow graduate and girlfriend Hannah Pierce as they pose for photos outside the law library on campus in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) University of Michigan graduates Brionna Coleman, of Saginaw, Amber George, of Saginaw, and Ivori Smith, of Saginaw, pose for photos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events.
(From left) University of Michigan graduates Brionna Coleman, of Saginaw, Amber George, of Saginaw, and Ivori Smith, of Saginaw, pose for photos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan Information Science majors Amanda Bassett, of Troy, left, and Quin DeVries, of Des Moines, IA., adjust their robes before posing for photos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events.
University of Michigan Information Science majors Amanda Bassett, of Troy, left, and Quin DeVries, of Des Moines, IA., adjust their robes before posing for photos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nicole White, a Biology, Health, and Society major from Detroit, poses for photos in front of Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. 'I was devastated,' said White. 'I cried for about a week. I was looking forward to this my entire four years here.'
Nicole White, a Biology, Health, and Society major from Detroit, poses for photos in front of Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. 'I was devastated,' said White. 'I cried for about a week. I was looking forward to this my entire four years here.' David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nicole White, a Biology, Health, and Society major from Detroit, has her photograph taken by her sister Shantell White, of New Orleans, inside Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. 'I was devastated,' said White. 'I cried for about a week. I was looking forward to this my entire four years here.'
Nicole White, a Biology, Health, and Society major from Detroit, has her photograph taken by her sister Shantell White, of New Orleans, inside Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. 'I was devastated,' said White. 'I cried for about a week. I was looking forward to this my entire four years here.' David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan Biology major Noah Nugent, of Bath, MI., throws his cap into the air as he poses for photos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events.
University of Michigan Biology major Noah Nugent, of Bath, MI., throws his cap into the air as he poses for photos at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, May 3, 2020. On what was supposed to be weekend of graduation commencement, students were unable to walk across the stage due to COVID-19 cancelling all public events. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Many graduates like White, 21, of Detroit descended all over the campus for photos in their caps and gowns on Sunday to recreate the formal graduation ceremony they won't have and experience.

    Michigan's graduation originally was slated for last Saturday.

    "I felt like I've been here for so long and worked so hard ... I put blood, sweat and tears into this school, I thought that I deserved to at least walk across the stage," said White, who was a biology, heath and society major.

    "I was completely devastated," she said of the graduation's cancellation. "I think I cried for about a week. But I learned that I couldn't control these circumstances so why not just go back to where I was supposed to graduate and take some pictures."

    White called her experience taking the pictures with her family — her sister took the snaps with a high-powered camera — "amazing."

    In a video address to graduates, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel praised them for crossing "the finish line despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

    "I hope you cherish this very special moment," he said. "Graduates, the global pandemic has shown us that there's no shortage of problems that await your attention. The effects of the pandemic will be long lasting, and they present a real world opportunity for you to apply your knowledge, creativity, talents and ambition."

    Others who gathered Sunday to celebrate included Daniel Carty and fellow grad and girlfriend Hannah Pierce, who posed for photos outside the Law Library on campus. Brionna Coleman, Amber George and Ivori Smith, all of Saginaw, also snapped photographs at Michigan Stadium during what should have been their weekend commencement. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/05/04/um-students-use-stadium-backdrop-graduation/3075573001/