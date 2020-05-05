Sterling Heights — Rhea Chhoker got a knock on her front door early Tuesday afternoon. With her pet dog in her arms, Chhoker opened the door and saw her high school principal, several teachers and a yellow school bus displaying a "Congratulations, class of 2020" banner.

Chhoker, a senior at Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights, was one of almost 500 graduating students who are being visited by the school's officials to commemorate their graduation since the coronavirus outbreak has put commencement ceremonies in doubt.

Buy Photo Valedictorian Rhea Chhoker, 17, poses in her cap and gown. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Henry Ford's principal Lori Singleton, along with several teachers, led one of two buses that drove around students' neighborhoods to drop off their caps and gowns, academic certificates and lawn signs, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The Utica Community Schools, including Eisenhower High School, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, and Utica High School, is sending staff in school buses to more than 2,000 students' homes to deliver graduation materials from Tuesday to Thursday.

"I'm just very proud of our students," said Singleton. "I miss my students, I miss them in the halls ... so I'll be on the bus every single day to deliver it to our students."

Chhoker stood on her front lawn as she put on her gown and her mother helped her put on her cap for a makeshift graduation celebration. Her dad stood to the side with a proud smile on his face.

Chhoker was one of the valedictorians of the senior class, a member of the National Honor Society and a varsity cross country runner. She plans to attend the University of Michigan in the fall to major in biology.

"I was hoping for a real graduation ... but in the end, I'll just be glad to finally celebrate the fact that I am graduating from high school," Chhoker, 17, said. "I also get to spend a lot of time with my family right before college, so I see that as a positive."

Buy Photo Henry Ford II High School Principal Lori Singleton leaves graduation material at the front door of this house on Revere Dr. as French teacher Steve Nellis, also the boys and girls varsity tennis coach, puts a graduate sign in the front yard. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Officials at Henry Ford II, like many other high schools, still hope to have a live graduation at some point but for now are planning a virtual graduation for the first week of June.

Singleton said the remote ceremony will include a PowerPoint presentation with slides of each graduate and a list of their accolades. There will be prerecorded speeches from commencement speakers and the valedictorians, and performances by the school choir and band.

"We've tried to keep the traditions of Henry Ford alive as well as adhering to the social distancing laws that we have," said Singleton.

Just a few blocks over from Chhoker in Utica, Henry Ford II senior Angela Olejniczak stood outside in her own cap and gown with her parents, who were decked out in Henry Ford gear.

Buy Photo Angela Olejniczak, left, 17, beams and is emotional as she talks to the media while trying on her cap and gown as her mother, Stephanie, listens. Angela will attend Saginaw Valley State University in the fall. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Olejniczak played on the varsity women's basketball team, which won this season's district championship in March. She is going to Saginaw Valley State University to study education.

"It's hard. We never get to have that last final goodbye ... it's like it ended too soon," Olejniczak, 17, said. "The teachers care and they want us to still get a graduation in a sense, even though it's probably going to be online."

High school principals across the state have been reaching out to seniors this week to inform them that traditional, walk-across-stage in-person graduation ceremonies are being canceled or postponed and replaced with virtual ones.

Several school officials said in their messages this week that were holding out hope that traditional ceremonies for graduation could still be held.

"Like prom, we considered taking our chances that the status of the pandemic might improve and we could hold some sort of ceremony in late summer," Andy Meloche, principal of Berkley High School, said in a message to seniors and parents. "The danger of taking that risk would be that we may potentially find ourselves in the exact same situation two or three months from now, and a virtual ceremony late into summer feels very disconnected from this school year."

Meloche told the 312 seniors and their parents the school will instead have a virtual graduation ceremony on June 4, the same day its traditional ceremony was scheduled, and hold a series of events starting May 20 to finish this year for the Class of 2020.

Students will have the chance to pick up their caps, gowns and cords so they may look and feel like graduates that day, Meloche said.

On May 20, the district will hold “Senior Day” for the soon-to-be graduates to drive through the high school parking lot, where teachers and staff will be parked to wave and say goodbye from their cars. The district is also planning a virtual senior "walk the halls" and a live watch party of the senior video.

"I know you’re feeling the losses of the end of year activities," Meloche said. "All of it was unfairly and unexpectedly ripped out from under you. This has been grossly unfair to you. ...To honor all of our seniors, we have developed a series of events to finish this year with the love and adoration the Class of 2020 deserves."

On Monday, Dearborn Public Schools postponed high school graduations scheduled for early June and early college ceremonies set for May for all four of its high schools.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said the district is not canceling the ceremonies.

“As we continue to see encouraging signs that social distancing and other preventative measures ordered by the Governor are making a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19, we want to make sure that we are not taking part in events that will be counter to those efforts,” he said.

Board members, the superintendent, high school principals and students have been discussing possible options and making suggestions for an event that would "hold true to the spirit of a high school graduation" while at the same time adhering to state orders and logistical considerations, Maleyko said.

ataylor@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/05/05/school-staff-brings-graduation-home-utica-seniors/3084171001/