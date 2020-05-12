Ferris State University is joining a growing list of public universities in Michigan that are planning for in-person classes during the fall 2020 semester amid COVID-19.

President David Eisler, who made the announcement during a virtual town hall meeting, said he was cautiously optimistic that classes and on-campus living could resume safely.

"As we look toward the fall, we know there will be challenges ahead," Eisler said, "but our intent is to be open and to provide our students with a safe and engaging learning and living experience.”

The president added, "the university has developed plans to move back to remote delivery should conditions require it.”

Ferris' announcement comes the day after Central Michigan University announced it is planning for in-person classes in the fall.They join Grand Valley State University and the three public universities in the Upper Peninsula — Michigan Technological, Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State universities. Lake Superior has also announced that it will begin the fall semester early on Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, Oakland University announced a "hybrid" fall semester with online and in-person instruction.

At Ferris, Eisler noted that safety will be the foremost concern of a committee had been established and led by Vice President for Student Affairs Jeanine Ward-Roof.

“The committee is reviewing a number of factors to be implemented to ensure a safe welcome back to campus for students,” said Ward-Roof. “This includes reviewing classroom utilization, strengthening cleaning protocols, implementing social distancing measures and sharing COVID-19 related education throughout the University community.”

Fall classes at Ferris are scheduled to begin Aug. 31.

