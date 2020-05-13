More Michigan universities are making announcements about plans for fall semester amid COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the presidents of Eastern Michigan and Saginaw Valley State universities announced plans to return to campus, with numerous safety measures put in place.

EMU President James Smith described the campus plans as a “new normal.”

"While some factors may not be in our control, we are planning for university operations to be held in person on campus this fall including, wherever possible, classroom instruction, housing, dining and similar activities," said Smith. "Several principles will guide this planning process.

"Our No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well being of our students, faculty and staff. This will be the guiding principle in every action we take. We are committed to providing students with the outstanding education they deserve, excellent service to our community, and a safe working environment for our employees."

At SVSU, campus changes are expected under a "Cardinal NEST Plan" that stands for "New Expectations for a Safer Tomorrow."

“We are absolutely committed to providing quality instruction to our students and doing all that we can to ensure the safety of our entire campus community,” said President Donald Bachand. “We believe our small class sizes, our caring faculty and staff, and our modern housing and academic facilities provide us with opportunities to make the adjustments necessary for our ‘new normal,’ which includes bringing students back to campus safely this fall.”

EMU and SVSU join a growing number of campuses announcing plans to return to campus in the fall amid COVID-19.

Among the others are Central Michigan, Grand Valley State, Michigan Technological, Northern Michigan, and Lake Superior State and Oakland universities.

Lake Superior has also announced that it will begin the fall semester early on Aug. 10.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/education/2020/05/13/emu-saginaw-valley-state-announce-plans-fall-amid-covid-19/5183215002/