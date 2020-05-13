Former Michigan Education Association president Steven Cook died on Tuesday after battling a non-COVID-19 illness, union officials announced on Wednesday.

Cook, president from 2011 to 2017, was the first education-support professional to serve as president of Michigan’s largest school employee union. Cook also served as the union’s secretary-treasurer and later vice president, totaling 26 years of leadership of MEA and Michigan’s educators.

Steven Cook

A community-school liaison for the Lansing Public Schools, Cook also served as the local president of the Lansing Educational Assistants prior to becoming an MEA state officer.

MEA president Paula Herbart said Cook was a fierce believer in the collective power of both public education and unions to change lives.

“He was a resolute leader who always stood up for what he believed was right for school employees and students," Herbart said. "His loyalty – to both his union and to those lucky enough to call him a friend – was his trademark."

Cook, 63, is survived by his wife, Sarah, and son, Wayne.

